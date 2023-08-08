Valve may start selling refurbished Steam Decks (Update: Sales have gone live)

Update, August 8, 2023 (3:41 PM ET): Valve has now officially announced its “Certified Refurbished” Steam Decks. According to the announcement, these Steam Decks have been “fully tested at Valve facilities and come with the same 1-year warranty as a new Deck.” The 64 GB, 256 GB, and 512 GB models are selling for $319, $419, and $519, respectively. Valve warns that there may be minor cosmetic defects. You can check out the official page to order a unit while supplies last.

Original article: Valve’s Steam Deck is a great way to play PC games away from your desktop, that is, if you have the money for it. These handheld PCs can be quite expensive, but you may be able to get one at a discount soon.