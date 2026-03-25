Valerion’s award-winning 300-inch 4K projectors just dropped by up to $1,000

Big-screen season feels close enough to touch, and a cinema-level projector could make you the toast (or the envy) of your neighbors. Whether you’re thinking of backyard movie nights or being the best place to watch the FIFA World Cup, we’ve spotted that Valerion has just knocked 20% off its high-end projectors in the Amazon Spring sale. That means up to $1,000 off the flagship model, with the rest of the range dropping by $400 to $600.

As impressive as these devices are, they don’t look vastly different at first glance. Every model here comes with 4K resolution, IMAX Enhanced support, Dolby Vision, Google TV, and even 240Hz gaming with low input lag. All four can scale up to a massive 300-inch image, so you could pick any of them and end up with an extremely capable setup. But for those with an ample budget, here’s what each model delivers.

At the top, the VisionMaster Max is clearly pushing things further than most projectors on the market. It offers 3,500 ISO lumens and a much higher contrast ratio than the rest, alongside extras like anti-RBE and speckle reduction. With $1,000 off, it’s a serious discount — even if the price is still firmly in enthusiast territory.

The VisionMaster Pro 2 feels like the middle ground. You’re still getting 3,000 lumens, the same gaming performance, and most of the headline features, just without some of the more niche image tweaks. With $600 off, this is probably where many people will land.

As its predecessor, the VisionMaster Pro sits just below that, and this is where things start to scale down a little. It drops to 2,500 lumens but keeps much of the same overall experience. The $500 saving helps, but the differences between this and the Pro 2 are a bit less obvious day to day.

Then there’s the StreamMaster Plus 2, which is the cheapest way in. It steps down in brightness and contrast again, but still keeps many of the same core features. With $400 off, this is the entry point if you want the premium Valerion experience without going all-in.

They’re all state-of-the-art Valerion projectors that have won awards in the industry, so your decision mostly comes down to how much extra brightness and contrast you want to pay for, or merely how far your budget stretches. But 20% off tech of this calibre is worth saving on any model. Hit the widgets above to catch these deals while they’re live.

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