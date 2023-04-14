Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

If you are considering giving someone a gift card, a Visa prepaid gift card is an excellent option. It gives them a few more options than just an Amazon gift card, as you can use it anywhere that accepts Visa as a payment method, such as retail stores or online options like Amazon. Here’s how to use a Visa gift card on Amazon.

QUICK ANSWER To use a Visa gift card on Amazon directly, you can add the card information as a payment method during checkout. You can also use the Visa card to add funds to your Amazon gift card balance.

How to use a Visa gift card on Amazon You can use a Visa gift card like any other Visa debit card. If you know the card’s balance and plan to buy an item within that balance, add the card as a payment method.

The Visa gift card will have a 16-digit card number, expiry date, and security code. Your name and address should work. But the gift card will have a number on the back that you can call to confirm what additional information to use. The above image is blacked-out for privacy purposes.

You can also add a payment method during the checkout process. Once you add items to your cart, click on Proceed to checkout. If you have a preset payment already, click on Change. Go to Add a new debit or credit card and enter the Visa gift card information.

Adding Gift Card before checkout Add the gift card to your account balance if you haven’t decided what to buy. Click on Accounts and Lists and go to Your Payments. Click on Add a payment method and enter the gift card’s information.

What if the item you want is more expensive than the gift card balance? Or what if the card has a residual balance you can’t use anywhere? Amazon doesn’t let you split payments using two cards, but there is a way to use your Amazon gift card balance.

Use the Amazon Reload option to add funds to your Amazon gift card balance. Choose Other and enter the exact amount remaining on your Visa gift card. Click on Buy Now and add the Visa gift card as the payment method. Don’t forget to delete the credit card as a payment method when it’s entirely spent!

FAQs

Why is my Visa gift card being declined on Amazon? Make sure the price of the item you want to buy doesn’t exceed your Visa gift card and that you have entered the card number, expiration date, billing address, and phone number correctly. Otherwise, you can resolve a declined payment dispute with Amazon here.

Can you use a Target Visa gift card on Amazon? No, you cannot use a retailer-specific gift card with another company. Target Visa gift cards will only work at Target stores.

Can I use a Visa gift card on Amazon for partial payment? Amazon doesn’t let you split costs using two cards, but there is a way to use the amount towards your Amazon gift card balance.

What credit score is needed for an Amazon Prime Visa card? To have a chance at being approved for the Amazon.com Credit Card, a credit score of 700 or higher is required. This means that individuals with at least good credit may qualify for the card.

