You can pay for products on Amazon using most debit, credit, prepaid gift cards, and other options. However, if you were hoping to use two cards at the same to make a big purchase, you’re out of luck. This could be a problem if your credit card limit isn’t enough or if you’re planning to buy something with a friend or roommate. There is a simple workaround, though. Here’s how to split payments on Amazon.

QUICK ANSWER Can you split payments on Amazon? Yes, but with a workaround. You can't use two cards to split payments. You can only do so by using a credit, debit, or prepaid card and your gift card balance. Ask your friend to send you a gift card, or use the Amazon reload to add money to your gift card balance. Use the balance and your card to split the payment.

How to split payments on Amazon

Ankit Banerjee / Android Authority

You can only split a payment on Amazon using a credit, debit, or prepaid card and an Amazon gift card. If you are making a purchase with a friend or roommate, ask them to send you a gift card for the necessary amount.

If it’s a credit limit or balance issue, you can use your card to buy a gift card on Amazon and send it to yourself. Go to the e-gift card page, select the amount, add your email address, and send the card to yourself. You can also use the Amazon reload option to add a balance directly to your gift card balance.

Check out our guide on redeeming an Amazon gift card to add the money to your balance. Use your gift card balance and make the rest of the payment with your card to make a split payment on Amazon.

