US Mobile Warp roaming will soon work in more than just Canada and Mexico

TL;DR Late last year US Mobile quietly revealed plans to expand its Warp (Verizon) network roaming options to make them better align with its Dark Star (AT&T) and Light Speed (T-Mobile) network options.

Now a rep has confirmed the new feature is coming soon, perhaps as early as this week.

The new feature will add free talk, text, and data to at least a few dozen countries. Data limits will range from 5GB to 20GB depending on the plan and the country you are visiting.

Last year US Mobile’s founder and CEO quietly revealed plans (via Reddit) to expand its roaming options for Warp in early 2025. The carrier has a history of delays on some of its more interesting planned features, but it seems the new roaming feature may in fact be ready to roll out as early as this week.

Over the weekend, Reddit user Razzaque07 asked for an update on the previously promised roaming for Warp feature. According to a US Mobile rep responding to the original user, US Mobile is expected to hear from its parent carrier today on the final changes needed from their end. Once that is all done, it should reportedly be able to be released the same day.

To be fair, US Mobile tends to respond to feature update requests by saying that it’s coming soon, but there’s always a bit of an air of uncertainty. The good news here is the rep specifically mentioned, “It’s definitely going to happen this week. Will take an update and communicate the exact date”.

Previously Warp only offered roaming in Canada and Mexico, which was in stark contrast to the over 180 countries Light Speed offers some form of roaming in, and the nearly 100 Dark Star supports. So what exactly can we expect from US Mobile’s new Warp roaming? We don’t have all the specifics, but we at least have a few ideas of what to expect.

The CEO previously indicated the carrier will offer 10GB a month of data in around a dozen countries, and an unspecified amount of additional countries would only have 5GB. Reportedly, the Unlimited Premium plan will bump that allotment up to 20GB, though it’s unclear if that will apply to all countries or just a few specific ones.

Keep in mind that until this feature is fully official it could definitely change or end up meeting an unexpected delay.

