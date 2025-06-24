Deal: Pixel 9 for just $249 for US Mobile customers, old and new

C. Scott Brown / Android Authority

TL;DR US Mobile is offering the Google Pixel 9 for just $249 when you pay for a year of unlimited service, making the total as low as $459.

Existing US Mobile customers who meet certain requirements can get the deal without switching plans or paying for a new annual plan.

The Pixel 9 is still a strong buy in 2025, with seven years of OS updates and solid performance, and US Mobile is a reputable carrier with unique multi-network support.

Now that the Google Pixel 10 launch is virtually imminent, we’re seeing the Google Pixel 9 drop to some of its lowest pricing to date. Thought the Pixel 9 was a steal when it dropped to $599? That’s nothing compared to the shockingly low $249 asking price over at US Mobile.

As you might expect, there’s a small catch: you’ll need to pay for a year of either the Unlimited Flex ($210/year), Unlimited Starter ($228/year), or Unlimited Premium ($348/year) plan to get in on this offer.

Let’s do the math: In total, you’ll pay between $459 and $597. That’s still less than you’ll pay anywhere else, and you’ll get a full year of phone service included.

What’s more impressive about this deal is that it’s actually even better for existing customers. While most prepaid carriers only offer promos to new customers, US Mobile customers who have been on any unlimited or By-the-Gig plan for at least 90 days can get the phone without changing plans or paying for a new annual plan.

You might be wondering if US Mobile is actually a decent carrier. In short, yes. I especially recommend it for those who want support for all three major US networks. There’s even an add-on that lets you run two networks simultaneously on one phone. Plus, US Mobile’s Dark Star (AT&T) and Warp (Verizon) networks give you a priority level that’s almost on par with postpaid service. To learn more about US Mobile’s plan options before jumping into the offer via their website, head here.

Even if you decide not to stick with US Mobile long term, the phone will unlock for both new and existing customers after 90 days of active service.

Is the Google Pixel 9 still worth it in 2025? The Google Pixel 9 might be on its way out, but it’s still a great flagship that’s more than capable of lasting for years to come. In fact, it launched with seven years of OS updates, so you’ll be covered for a long time. Although it’s not quite as powerful as some Snapdragon flagships, the Tensor G4 is more than capable of providing a solid experience. You can learn more about the phone in our Pixel 9 review.

