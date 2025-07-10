Have a unused BOGO offer or another promo? This carrier will let you gift it to someone else

US Mobile is known for many things, including its great multi-line features and its active communication with customers on Reddit and beyond. The carrier is also never afraid to think outside the box when it comes to setting itself apart from the competition. Its latest feature doesn’t have an official name yet, but US Mobile has now made it easy to share extra lines and other promos with your friends and family.

For those who don’t know, US Mobile recently rolled out a new promotion that gave a free line to select customers on its Dark Star (AT&T) network . In addition, it sometimes offers extra perks like extended free trials and other line promotions, which are kept in the app as redeemable tiles. Previously, there was no easy way to transfer these features to another account — but that’s no longer the case.

As US Mobile explains via Reddit , this isn’t a referral or a coupon. Instead, almost anything you aren’t using can be passed to someone else. This new shareable feature is officially available now, though the exact offers you’ll see will vary depending on your plan. US Mobile says you’ll be able to share active lines, free trials, multi-network plans, and more.

As for how it works, you can send an invite for any existing tiles to a family member, friend, or really anyone. Once you send it over, they take control over the billing and full control of that tile, but you retain control over the rest of your account. Some potential use cases include:

Temporarily sharing a line with a family member or friend who’s visiting the US from another country and temporarily needs service. When done, they can simply send the tile back your way.

As a way to gift free lines to friends and family members if you aren’t going to use them yourself. You can even share BOGO offers and more.

Is this actually useful? In some situations, it absolutely could be. But let’s be honest here, though, this is likely more about increasing its line activations and other stats than anything else. Ever since US Mobile rolled out its new, closer relationship with its Dark Star (AT&T) network, it has been working hard to attract new users. It has regularly offered promotions aimed specifically at Dark Star since then, which is likely down to whatever agreement AT&T and US Mobile reached, as the terms may have included a target for activations or other stipulations. That’s just speculation, but it certainly wouldn’t be surprising.