For a limited time, US Mobile is giving you two annual plans for the price of one

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

TL;DR US Mobile is offering a limited-time deal where new customers get two annual plans for the price of one.

To qualify, you must be a new customer, port in your number.

You must also activate on the Dark Star (AT&T) network with either an Unlimited Premium or Unlimited Starter annual plan.

US Mobile is one of the most popular prepaid carriers in the country, as evidenced by its recent recognition as the best carrier in the US by Consumer Reports. To celebrate this achievement — and the company’s tenth anniversary — US Mobile is offering a new promotion that gives you two annual plans for the price of one!

The new promo features a countdown timer on the US Mobile website, which currently reads about 4 days and 10 hours at the time of this writing. In other words, you have until the end of the week to take advantage of this deal.

To qualify for the promotion, you’ll need to: Be a new customer with a valid number that you can port.

You must activate and keep your service on the Dark Star network for the entire duration of the annual plan.

Purchase either an annual Unlimited Premium plan ($384 per year) or an annual Unlimited Starter plan ($228 per year). As long as you meet these requirements, you’ll receive a free annual plan of equal value to the one you sign up for.

While this is certainly an excellent deal, it’s important to make sure you live in an area with strong Dark Star (AT&T) coverage, as it can be hit or miss depending on your region. If AT&T has a strong presence where you live, this promotion is a great opportunity.

