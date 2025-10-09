US Mobile is offering 3 unlimited lines for the price of just one, too good to be true?

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

TL;DR US Mobile’s new promo gives two free lines for one year when buying an annual Unlimited Premium or Starter plan, lowering cost to about $11/month per line.

Premium buyers get two free Starter lines; Starter buyers get two free Unlimited Flex lines, all required to stay on the AT&T-based “Dark Star” network.

The deal aims to drive more users to Dark Star following US Mobile’s expanded AT&T partnership allowing full unlimited data and new perks.

From low-cost Pixel phone deals to aggressively priced annual promos, US Mobile has had a good year when it comes to offering its customers solid deals. Now it’s offering one of its most impressive deals to date. Simply put, if you buy an annual Unlimited Premium or Unlimited Starter plan, you’ll receive two additional lines for a year at no cost. Depending on the plan, this works out to around $11 or even less a month per line.

As you can imagine, there are a few caveats here. First, your free unlimited line will vary depending on whether you bought a Premium or Starter plan. The former will give two free lines of Starter, while the latter will get the more basic Unlimited Flex for its free lines. It’s also important to note that all lines ported must be on Dark Star for the entire year.

The Dark Star requirement might be a harder sell for some For the uninitiated, Dark Star is the in-house name for its AT&T-based network coverage. In addition to Dark Star, there’s also Light Speed (T-Mobile) and Warp 5G (Verizon), but unfortunately, you won’t be able to switch to these options with this promo. So is it worth it? Honestly, it really depends. If you live in an area with solid AT&T coverage, then yes. That said, Reddit is full of threads from people who have complained about Dark Star’s reliability, so again, it will depend largely on where you live.

As good as this deal sounds, there’s a reason US Mobile is pushing it. Although US Mobile has offered AT&T-based coverage for a while, it reached a deal with AT&T earlier this year that allowed it to offer virtually unlimited data and plenty of other perks. Since then, the company has been working hard to draw subscribers to Dark Star over its other options. This is likely either because AT&T charges much less than Verizon or T-Mobile, or because the agreement the companies sign came with an expectation for how many users they’d bring in.

That means Dark Star will likely continue to be the company’s main promotional focus for a while. Is it likely that they’ll have even better deals than this one in the future? While anything is possible, the pricing here is impossible to beat. Bottom line, if Dark Star isn’t a turn-off, you’re not likely to find a better deal anywhere else right now.

