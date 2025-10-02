Can you still get US Cellular? Yes, and here are the best deals of October

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

T-Mobile is currently concluding its acquisition of US Cellular. In fact, T-Mobile customers can already roam for free on US Cellular towers. So does that mean that US Cellular is no longer available for new customers? Actually, no. As with the Sprint and T-Mobile merger, there’s going to be a transition period where US Cellular stores and services still operate semi-independently before integrating with T-Mobile more directly.

The bigger question is if there’s really any good reason to sign up for US Cellular right now. I’ll be honest, in most cases, you’d be better off taking a look at the best T-Mobile deals. While US Cellular will continue to operate for a while, you’ll eventually have to switch plans to T-Mobile anyhow, though your mobile devices shouldn’t be majorly impacted by the transition.

That said, US Cellular does have a few offers of its own that might better appeal to you than T-Mobile’s current deals. Switching to US Cellular now also means you could be grandfathered into better rates than you’d get from T-Mobile for a while during the transition. For example, some customers were still clinging to their old Sprint pricing years after the Sprint network was officially shut down.

With all that out of the way, let’s look at the best US Cellular deals for the month of October.

Get US Cellular’s Best Price Ever promotion

With US Cellular officially heading the way of the dinosaur, this might literally be one of the best deals you’ll ever find with this carrier. Simply put, you can get 4 lines for just $15 per line. As you might expect with such a bottom-barrel price, there are some hoops you have to jump through here.

First, you must call or visit a store to get this offer. You’ll also need to have Auto Pay and Paperless billing, and must be a brand new account with the full four lines to qualify. You’ll also need to be on the Unlimited Data-Basic 3.0 or Unlimited Data-Even Better 3.0 plan to qualify.

One important catch is that this pricing only applies for the first year, after which you’ll have to cancel or it will go up. Considering US Cellular’s limited shelf life, this probably won’t matter much to you, as it gets you a good deal throughout the whole T-Mobile transition process.

Get the Galaxy S25 Plus or S25 for free with a trade-in

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

The Samsung Galaxy S25 range is one of the jewels of the Android phone world, and UScellular has fantastic offers on the Samsung flagships. With the right service plan, you can get the Galaxy S25 Plus or S25 Edge for free.

All you need to do is buy the Samsung S25, S25 Plus, or S25 Ultra on an Unlimited Data-Even Better 3.0 Plan. If it’s a new line and you trade in your old phone, you’ll receive your rebate in the form of bill credits, paid over 36 months. The maximum credit is $1,200, leaving you nothing to pay on the smaller two devices and an outstanding balance of just $99.99 on the Galaxy S25 Ultra.

Get a free Galaxy Z Fold 7, Z Flip 7, or Flip 7 SE

Lanh Nguyen / Android Authority

If you fulfill the right criteria, UScellular will give you up to $1,000 off the new Samsung Galaxy Z series, meaning you can get the smaller foldable phones for free. You read that right.

For the Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Z Flip 7, the deals require you to trade in your old device, but your old device only needs to be valued at $150 or more to activate the full discount. You then have to add a line on the Unlimited Data-Even Better 3.0 Plan, and the deal involves committing to 36 months of a contract and receiving your rebate in bill credits.

The conditions are less onerous when it comes to the more affordable Galaxy Z Flip 7 SE. No trade-in is required, and you can score the full discount on two plans: Unlimited Data-Everyday 3.0 and Unlimited Data-Even Better 3.0.

Get a free iPhone 17 Pro with a trade-in

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

By signing up for the Unlimited Data-Everyday 3.0 Plan or higher, you can save as much as $1,099 on the four iPhone 17 devices, which means even the Pro can be free with this offer. The 36-month commitment is significant, but at least there’s no trade-in required.

Get a free Google Pixel 9 Pro XL with a trade-in

Rita El Khoury / Android Authority

US Cellular doesn’t offer the Pixel 10 at this time, but you can get a free Pixel 9 Pro XL or any other model below this. The same deal reduces the price of the Pixel 9 Pro Fold to just $599. The terms are along the same lines as those for the other big-name handsets: You need to trade in your device and sign up for a qualifying 36-month contract. That said, there are steep discounts to be had even if you don’t have an old device to switch.

Pick up the Motorola Razr (2025) for free without a trade

Ryan Haines / Android Authority Motorola Razr (2025)

Motorola foldables are quickly becoming a well-known alternative to the Samsung and Google offerings. Regarding the standard model Motorola Razr (2025) in the new lineup, UScellular has moved quickly to offer customers the device for free, without requiring a trade-in. All that’s needed is a new account or line and a 36-month commitment to any of the eligible unlimited plans.

$1000 off any phone with no trade-in required Want a phone that’s not on the list already? US Cellular is actually offering $1000 off on any phone, no trade-in required. To get this deal, you’ll need to add a new line and account and purchase an eligible device via a 36-month installment plan. You must also be on either Unlimited Data-Everyday 3.0 or Unlimited Data-Even Better 3.0 to qualify.

4 free phones plus 4 lines for $90 This promotion is similar to the Best Price Ever deal, though this time you’ll pay a bit more per line in exchange for four free phones. To qualify you must have a new account and add all four lines. The discounted pricing arrives via 36 monthly bill credits, which include both a device credit and a 12-month introductory rate credit of $7.50 per line. After the first year, the introductory credit will drop off, however.

Follow