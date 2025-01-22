Here are the carriers that offer the Samsung Galaxy S25 for free

The Samsung Galaxy S25 series is official and while it’s not a dramatic departure from last year’s Galaxy S family, there are a few improvements across the line that help it stand out including the move to the powerful Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy processor across all models.

The Galaxy S25 series is now up for pre-order, with the phone expected to arrive for general availability on February 7. Interested in the Galaxy S25 but can’t afford to pay for it all upfront? There are plenty of ways to offset your cost, such as using a store card with Best Buy, as the retailer offers 0% financing for larger purchases. But what if you want a free phone, is that even possible anymore? Yes, though with some very real catches.

Where can you get a free Galaxy S25? No one is going to give you a Samsung Galaxy S25 for free, but there are special pre-order offers from your carrier that will allow you to take the phone home without any upfront costs. Of course, your carrier isn’t going to give you a phone for completely free and so even those devices that are advertised as “free” have a few strings attached: Typically free phone promotions require you to trade in a device for upgrades and even sometimes for new customers. Some promotions don’t require trade-ins but you’ll usually need to be a new customer or add a new line in order to take advantage.

Free phones will be billed like normal payment plans, with a monthly credit that typically extends to 36 months (or 24 months for T-Mobile customers). If you cancel your service before this period is up, you’ll owe the remaining balance back on your phone.

Typically the cost of a postpaid plan and a ‘free phone’ will work out to much more over the period of 2-3 years than it would to buy a phone outright and get cheaper prepaid service If you aren’t sure if a carrier’s free phone promotion is a good fit for you we recommend checking out our guide to how free phone deals work and whether they are actually a good deal or not.

Verizon Verizon is offering the Galaxy S25 and S25 Plus for free, or $1000 off on the S25 Ultra if you prefer. The deal even includes your choice of a free Galaxy Watch 7 or Galaxy Tab S9 FE 5G, though you will need to add a tablet/watch plan.

To qualify for Verizon’s offer you’ll need to trade in your existing device as well as sign up for a Verizon Unlimited Ultimate plan. As you’d expect, the deal requires you to commit to 36 months with the carrier. This means you’ll be stuck paying for your free phone if you do decide to leave early.

Interested? You can learn more on Verizon’s website.

T-Mobile T-Mobile has a few free Galaxy S25 promotions to choose from. First, you can get a free Galaxy S25 when you add a line on T-Mobile Go5G Plus or Next. Don’t want to add a new line? You also have the option of getting a free Galaxy S25 with a qualifying trade-in.

For those who prefer larger phones, Samsung is also offering the Galaxy S25 Plus for free with you adding a line on T-Mobile Go5G Plus or trade in an eligible device.

There is no way to get the Galaxy S25 Ultra for free, though there is an offer that will give you up to $1000 off with a trade-in or when you add a new line on the Go5G Next plan. That brings the cost of the phone down to around $300.

Interested? You can learn more on T-Mobile’s website.

AT&T AT&T is currently offering the entire Galaxy S25 family for free, including the Galaxy S25 Ultra. So what’s the catch? Not only do you need a qualifying trade-in but you’ll also need to add a new line. Want even more goodies? You can also get a Galaxy Watch FE 24 or Tab A9 Plus for just $.99, though you’ll need a tablet/watch data plan.

If you’d rather get the Galaxy S25 or S25 Plus you also have the option to get either device free with a new line and qualifying trade-in.

Interested? You can learn more on AT&T’s website.

Boost Mobile Boost Mobile is also offering a free Galaxy S25 deal, specifically the Plus model. All you need to do is sign up for the Boost Infinity Access Plan. No trade-in is necessary. This makes Boost’s offer the best iPhone deal, though not everyone will be willing to make a switch to a whole new carrier to take advantage. Nonetheless, this is a heck of an offer if you don’t mind giving Boost a try.

Interested? You can learn more on Boost Mobile’s website.

Xfinity Mobile Today through March 18, new and existing Xfinity Mobile customers who sign up for or upgrade to a line of Unlimited Plus can get the new Samsung Galaxy S25 for free, though a trade-in is required. Those without a trade-in can still get $400 off on any Galaxy S25 model.

If you are on an Unlimited or By the Gig plan you won’t get a free phone, but at $700 off you’ll only pay around $100 for a Galaxy S25. You can also apply that discount to the Galaxy S25 Plus or Ultra if preferred.

Interested? You can learn more on Xfinity Mobile’s website.

