Google is making it easier to manage your apps across multiple devices

Kaitlyn Cimino / Android Authority Samsung Galaxy Watch 6

TL;DR You can now easily uninstall apps from connected devices via the Play Store on your phone.

We’re guessing this feature will be available for Wear OS smartwatches at first.

There’s more to Android than just smartphones, as the platform also powers other device categories like smartwatches, TV boxes, and more. Now, Google has announced a feature that could make it a little easier to manage apps on a connected device.

Google has quietly announced a convenient addition to Android phones as part of the Play Store V38.3 update. More specifically, the company has revealed a new feature to help you easily uninstall apps on your connected devices via the Play Store on your phone.

Google didn’t dish out any more details about this feature, nor did it detail supported device categories. But we’re guessing this could affect Wear OS smartwatches at the very least. Nevertheless, it also stands to reason that tablet and TV apps could theoretically be uninstalled via your phone in this manner.

Are you happy with the current integration between Android devices? 79 votes Yes, I am 28 % It's okay, but could be better 61 % No, I'm not 11 %

This feature would be an overdue but welcome addition, even if it were limited to smartwatches. Users can install Wear OS apps via the Play Store on their Android phones. But Google doesn’t allow you to uninstall these apps via the phone’s Play Store.

Either way, we’re glad to see tighter integration between Google-powered phones and connected devices. We’ve asked the company for more info about this feature and will update the article accordingly.

Comments