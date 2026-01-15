Search results for

This smart ring feature wants to help uncover your migraine triggers

Ultrahuman smart rings are getting a smarter way to help you fight migraines.
By

1 hour ago

A user wears an Ultrahuman Ring Air on her index finger.
Kaitlyn Cimino / Android Authority
TL;DR
  • Ultrahuman smart rings are getting a migraine management feature to help users prevent attacks.
  • The “Migraine PowerPlug” will highlight possible causes of migraines while also providing personalized recommendations.
  • The feature is scheduled to launch in early 2026 in the US, Canada, the EU, India, Australia, and more.

Migraines are a problem that can affect anyone. In fact, migraines affect over 1 billion people globally. If you suffer from migraines, there are steps you can take to help prevent these painful attacks. To assist in that mission, Ultrahuman is launching a new smart ring feature to make migraine management easier.

In a press release, Ultrahuman and Click Therapeutics announced a partnership that will bring a new feature to Ultrahuman’s platform. The feature in question is called the “Migraine PowerPlug.” This solution is a software-based feature designed to help users monitor their habits so they can adjust them with the goal of reducing migraines.

The way it works is Migraine PowerPlug analyzes data collected by your smart ring, including sleep quality, activity, stress, and heart rate variability. The feature uses these data points to draw correlations between behavioral changes and migraine attacks. It will then identify the possible changes in your behavior that may have led to an attack. The feature will also provide personalized and practical recommendations you can follow to reduce your risk.

For example, this feature can provide tailored hydration intake recommendations and sleep plans based on your migraine patterns. According to Clicks Therapeutics, the feature “enables users to spot their own patterns, build consistency where it matters, and use science-backed strategies to improve resilience over time.”

The Migraine PowerPlug is set to launch in early 2026, but it will first undergo a pilot phase. When it rolls out, the feature will be available for Ultrahuman smart ring owners in the US, Canada, the EU, India, Australia, and more.

