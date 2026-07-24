Ultrahuman's new 'Emerald' update is a massive overhaul of how the app works

Ultrahuman

TL;DR Ultrahuman is rolling out a new “Emerald” update for its companion app.

It introduces a new “UltraSphere” decision-making engine that suggests “Next Best Actions” to users.

It also offers better health insights and new tabs such as “Sleep Screener,” “Longevity,” and “Windows.”

Ultrahuman, the company behind fitness rings like the Ultrahuman Ring PRO, today announced a major “Emerald” update to the Ultrahuman app, introducing a fresh design and new features to help users get the most out of their fitness trackers.

The update aims to make health insights easier to understand so users can make better health decisions. At the core of the new experience is the “UltraSphere” — a decision engine that lives on the home screen and offers “Next Best Actions” to users. These actions are customized to each user based on their location, current weather, and circadian rhythm.

Ultrahuman

UltraSphere can suggest that users step outside and get some light, cut off their caffeine intake for the day, wind down, and more. It uses data such as heart rate variability, skin temperature, and movement to suggest the “Next Best Actions.” For users with the Ultrahuman M1 or M2 Live, it can also draw on blood glucose levels.

With the Emerald update, Ultrahuman is making workout tracking more accurate with better automatic workout detection and improved heart rate algorithms. The accuracy of VO2 Max data has also increased by 21%, per the company.

Users can now also connect third-party devices to the Ultrahuman app and use them to track selected workouts. Supported devices include the Apple Watch, Garmin devices, WHOOP, and even the AirPods Gen 3.

Better health insights The new update also improves how the app delivers health insights to users. It introduces a new “Sleep Screener” which brings together all relevant sleep data, including AFib detection and a smart alarm, into a single view. The new “Longevity Tab” displays all the health markers for lifespan in the same place, and “Windows” shows how time-sensitive data such as circadian phases, caffeine windows, and Vitamin D levels change throughout the day.

The update adds features such as a “Live View” to display real-time data, “Goals” to show weekly targets, and more. It also changes how the Ultrahuman Ring works: all health data processing now happens on-device, ensuring that users can access their health insights and data anytime, even without network connectivity.

The Ultrahuman Emerald update is rolling out globally to all Ultrahuman users. You can download the update from the Google Play Store or the Apple App Store.

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