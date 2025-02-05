This upcoming Ultra flagship could make the ultrawide 1x, and the main camera 1.5x

Hadlee Simons / Android Authority

TL;DR A leaker has revealed apparent camera specs for the vivo X200 Ultra.

The phone will apparently have a 35mm main camera and shoot 1x photos via the ultrawide lens.

The phone is said to have similar sensors for the main and ultrawide cameras.

We’ve seen some interesting smartphone camera hardware in the last few years, such as high-resolution periscope cameras, one-inch main sensors, and true variable aperture cameras. Now, it looks like an upcoming flagship Android phone could introduce an intriguing hardware trend.

Weibo tipster Digital Chat Station published a now-deleted post outlining the camera hardware for the rumored vivo X200 Ultra. The leaker claims that the phone will ship with a 50MP 1/1.28-inch main camera, a 50MP 1/1.28-inch ultrawide camera, and a 200MP periscope camera (1/1.4-inch).

The tipster reiterates that the main camera will have a 35mm focal length, equivalent to roughly 1.5x on other smartphones. By contrast, most other phones have a 24mm focal length for a wider field of view. This will be music to the ears of photography enthusiasts as 35mm (or even narrower) is considered the default focal length on DSLR cameras.

Do you think the 1x camera is too wide on your phone? 18 votes Yes, my main camera should be narrower 61 % No, I'm happy with the current field of view 28 % I'm not sure 11 %

What’s particularly interesting is that the ultrawide camera will apparently have the same sensor size as the main camera. That’s likely because the leaker claims the ultrawide angle camera will take 1x (or 24mm) photos. It’s unclear if these snaps will be cropped from the ultrawide sensor or if the camera will actually have a 24mm focal length. Nevertheless, the fact that the main and ultrawide cameras could share the same sensor size bodes well for image consistency.

This wouldn’t be the first time we’ve seen a smartphone with a 35mm (~1.5x) primary camera, as ZTE and Nubia both offer phones with this hardware. We’ve also seen devices like the iPhone 16 series, the vivo X200 Pro, and the Xiaomi 14 series letting you shoot at a cropped 35mm focal length by default. However, an ultrawide camera that actually takes 24mm (~1x) shots would be an interesting move. So the combination of a 35mm primary camera and an ultrawide camera shooting at 1x would be a major change in the way we think about smartphone camera zoom levels.

Got a tip? Talk to us! Email our staff at Email our staff at news@androidauthority.com . You can stay anonymous or get credit for the info, it's your choice.

You might like