Poll: Have ultra-high-resolution cameras lived up to the hype?

The megapixel wars were reignited back in 2018 when the first smartphones with 48MP cameras were launched. Since then, we’ve seen 50MP, 64MP, 108MP, and even 200MP cameras aboard phones.

Have these super high-resolution cameras lived up to your expectations, though? That’s the subject of our featured poll today, so go ahead and vote below. You can also leave a comment if you want to explain your decision.

Have ultra-high resolution cameras lived up to the hype? 120 votes Yes 25 % No 75 %

Just to clarify, we’re talking about smartphone cameras with a 48MP resolution or higher. We want your thoughts regardless of whether you shoot at full or pixel-binned resolutions.

Either way, smartphone brands have embraced ultra-high-resolution cameras across the board. So everything from the best Android phones to cheap phones have 48MP+ primary cameras.

