UGREEN's Uno 65W GaN charger is just $34 right now, and it's kind of cute

As your desk becomes more cluttered with your phone, laptop, tablet, and who knows what else, a multi-port wall charger can make life a lot easier. But it needs to tick the right boxes, and if it looks like a cute little robot, that’s just a bonus. This Amazon deal might be just the thing, as the UGREEN Uno 65W GaN charger is down to just $34.49 right now. UGREEN Uno 65W 3-Port GaN Fast Charger for $34.49 ($16 off)

The compact 65W GaN charger offers two USB-C ports and one USB-A port, enough power to charge a laptop and a phone at the same time, or top up a few smaller devices at once. One USB-C port can deliver the full 65W on its own, which is more than enough for your flagship phone, or to top up a 2025 MacBook Air to 51% in just 30 minutes.

If you’re bored with the usual plain blocks, this one’s shaped like a tiny robot with a screen that shows different expressions depending on what it’s doing. It’s still a serious charger under the hood, with GaN tech offering efficient energy use and all the usual protections. The magnetic feet are a nice touch, too, especially if you like keeping your desk or kitchen counter a bit more organized.

For people who are always on the go, the UGREEN Uno is about the size of an AirPods Pro case — small enough to throw in a bag without thinking, yet powerful enough to keep up with your day.

This price is for Prime members, unless you specifically want the purple model. If you don’t already have Prime, Amazon’s 30-day free trial will still get you the deal price, and you can cancel afterward if you don’t plan on keeping it.

