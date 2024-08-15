These amazing UGREEN power banks are at record-low prices

Are you looking for an extraordinary power bank to charge your devices on the go? We are always talking about brands like Anker and CUKTECH, but UGREEN has also been releasing some very enticing battery packs lately. A couple of them are the UGREEN Nexode Power Bank 12,000mAh 100W and UGREEN Nexode Power Bank 20,000mAh 130W. Both are nicely discounted today, bringing the prices down by 20-30%. Get the UGREEN Nexode Power Bank 12,000mAh 100W for just $40 Get the UGREEN Nexode Power Bank 20,000mAh 130W for just $70

Both of these deals are available from Amazon, but they are different types of offers. The discount on the smaller UGREEN Nexode Power Bank 12,000mAh 100W is only available for Amazon Prime members. If you’re a new member, consider signing up for the 30-day free trial. The UGREEN Nexode Power Bank 20,000mAh 130W is labeled as a “limited time deal,” but the offer is available to everyone.

UGREEN Nexode Power Bank 12,000mAh 100W

The UGREEN Nexode Power Bank 12,000mAh 100W is a very nice little power bank. It is smaller, measuring just 1.8 x 1.8 x 4.5 inches. Despite the pocketable size, it packs quite the punch. For starters, it has a pretty sizeable 12,000mAh battery. Phone batteries nowadays are usually about 5,000mAh.

The unit has a USB-C port that can charge your devices at up to 100W, which is more than enough to fast-charge almost all devices in the market right now. It’s also enough to charge many tablets and laptops. It also supports Power Delivery PPS, so you can use it to fast-charge devices like the Samsung Galaxy S24 and Pixel 9 series. There’s also a USB-A port that can charge at up to 22.5W. It even has a screen, so you can monitor the battery status in real time.

UGREEN Nexode Power Bank 20,000mAh 130W

UGREEN Nexode Power Bank 20000mAh 130W UGREEN Nexode Power Bank 20000mAh 130W See price at Amazon Save $30.01 Limited Time Deal!

If you want more out of your power bank, the UGREEN Nexode Power Bank 20,000mAh 130W is a great alternative. It is slightly larger, but still pretty portable at just 2.1 x 2.0 x 5.1 inches. As the name implies, the battery gets a bump up to 20,000mAh. The rest of the power bank also gets plenty of upgrades.

This one has two USB-C ports, and they both support PPS. The fastest port can charge at up to 100W, regardless of how many devices your charging simultaneously. The other USB-C port can reach a max of 30W, while the USB-A port can reach 22.5W. The max output is 130W. Of course, it also has a screen, where you’ll be able to see the status and charging info in real-time.

Extra deal: Go all out with the Anker 521 Portable Power Station

If neither of the UGREEN batteries meet your needs, there’s another deal we discovered today that might catch your attention. The Anker 521 Portable Power Station is $50 off, bringing the price down to $170. While more expensive than the power banks above, this one is on a whole other level.

For starters, it is much larger, which means the battery is also more substantial. It has a 256Wh battery, which means it can charge an average phone over 12 times! It also has a max output of 300W, and it can reach peak speeds of 600W. You’ll also get a wider variety of ports. There are two AC outlets, two USB-A ports, a USB-C port, and a car socket. Want in on these deals? Make sure to buy your favorite power bank soon. We’re not sure how long these deals will last, and they often go away quickly.

