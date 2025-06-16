5 laptops, 1 charger: UGREEN's latest GaN charger is built for a whole household of power users

UGREEN

TL;DR UGREEN has launched the Nexode 500W Desktop Charger, which it claims is the most powerful GaN charger in the world.

It supports 240W on a single USB-C port and can charge five laptops and a phone simultaneously.

The $249.99 charger features adaptive power distribution, wide protocol support, and real-time heat monitoring.

UGREEN has announced the Nexode 500W Desktop Charger, a six-port desktop charger that it claims is the most powerful GaN charger in the world. With a total output of 500 watts and support for up to five high-powered USB-C devices at once, plus one more via USB-A, it’s aimed at professionals, gamers, and anyone with a desk full of power-hungry tech.

The Nexode 500W supports a maximum of 240W on a single USB-C port, which is enough to fast-charge a 16-inch MacBook Pro from 0 to 60% in 30 minutes, according to UGREEN. While very few consumer devices can take advantage of 240W input today, the feature gives the charger a degree of future-proofing as more powerful devices arrive.

Under the hood, UGREEN uses six GaN chips to deliver high power efficiency — up to 95%, it claims — while keeping heat under control. A multi-channel NTC system monitors temperatures in real time and regulates charging to prevent overheating. That could make the Nexode 500W a strong fit for setups that require sustained high output, like gaming rigs, music production gear, or office environments running multiple laptops and tablets at once.

Device compatibility is broad, thanks to support for protocols like PD 3.1, PD 3.0, QC 3.0, PPS, and more standards. UGREEN also touts adaptive power distribution, which automatically allocates wattage depending on what’s plugged in. That means the charger can prioritize something like a gaming laptop without sacrificing charge speeds for smaller devices like phones or earbuds.

Despite its power, the UGREEN Nexode 500W maintains a relatively compact, desktop-friendly form factor.

The charger is available now for $249.99 in the US via Amazon and UGREEN’s site. UK buyers can expect to pay £219.99.

