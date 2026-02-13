Deal: This UGREEN Ergonomic Mouse is only $16.99 right now!

I just covered a great offer on the Logitech MX Vertical yesterday, but that sale is now over, and it was still on the pricier side. If you want something even more affordable yet still good, the UGREEN Ergonomic Mouse is just $16.99. Buy the UGREEN Ergonomic Mouse for only $16.99 ($10.59 off)

This offer is available from Amazon. It’s a record-low price, so it’s the lowest it’s ever been.

Got a desk job? It has its health implications, and one of the most common ones is wrist discomfort. My wrist was starting to feel the pain after some years of working in front of a computer day after day. I was worried, but found that a vertical mouse was all I needed. I suffer from no wrist pain now!

The premise is simple. The idea is that using your mouse with your hand in a vertical position forces you to use more of your arm’s muscles than just your wrist.

The UGREEN Ergonomic Mouse is also a pretty nice mouse for the price. It supports up to 4,000DPI sensor sensitivity. The five-button layout offers plenty of control. Additionally, it supports connectivity via both Bluetooth and the 2.4GHz dongle.

It has a 10-meter range, so you can even use it across the room. It can connect to three devices, and you can switch between them with ease. There’s no integrated battery, so you’ll need to use a AA battery to keep it powered.

Go get yours while it’s on sale! I mean, it is only $15.99, and it could save you from long-term health complications.

