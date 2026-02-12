Save your wrist and $30 with this Logitech MX Vertical mouse deal!

Logitech

Do you spend a lot of time in front of a computer? Wrist issues are among the most common health problems among people who use mice for extended periods. An excellent solution for this is to get a vertical mouse, and many argue that the Logitech MX Vertical is still the best option. It’s also on sale right now! Buy the Logitech MX Vertical mouse for just $69.99 ($50 off)

This offer is available from Amazon as a “limited time deal”. We’re not sure how long the offer will stand, so you might want to act quickly. Max savings are available as an on-page coupon. Make sure to apply it before adding it to your cart.

I’ve been working from home for over a decade. After years of staring at a screen and sliding a mouse for 8 hours or more a day, I started to get wrist discomfort. I was obviously worried, but after a bit of research, I found a solution: a vertical mouse.

I currently use the Logitech Lift, which is what I mostly recommend, but there is a higher-end model. The Logitech MX Vertical is regarded as the best vertical mouse on the market, despite its age (launched in 2018). It is usually pricier, too. That said, you can get it for the same $69.99 price today. You might as well upgrade!

The Logitech MX Vertical offers a 57-degree angle. The premise is simple once you understand it. This lifted-hand angle forces you to use the rest of your arm to move the mouse rather than just the wrist, effectively reducing strain on that specific area.

It’s a pretty good mouse elsewhere, too. You get a 4,000DPI sensor sensitivity and four customizable buttons. You’ll also enjoy multi-device connectivity and Logitech Flow, which lets you control multiple computers as if they were secondary monitors. You can use Bluetooth, the unifying USB dongle, or even a USB-C cable to connect, too.

It’s also nice to see that battery life is rated at about four months. And when it dies, all you have to do is plug it in via USB-C. Just a minute of charging gets you three hours of use!

This is not a record-low price, but it is just a few bucks away from it. The lowest we’ve seen this peripheral go for is $63.79, and that was back in early 2025. Jump on this offer while you can!

Follow