Deal: This really cool UGREEN charger drops in price for the first time!

Are you looking for a new charger? If you care about portability, you will want something small and light yet still pretty capable. It would help if it was also affordable, and the UGREEN 45W 3 in 1 GaN USB-C Charger with Retractable Cable meets all those requirements, especially right now that it’s 25% off! Buy the UGREEN 45W 3 in 1 GaN USB-C Charger with Retractable Cable for $22.49 ($7.50 off)

This offer is available from Amazon, but it is exclusive to Amazon Prime subscribers. You can learn more about Prime pricing and options here. New members get a 30-day free trial, so it might be a good time to sign up. Especially considering Amazon Prime Day is coming July 8-11!

The UGREEN 45W 3 in 1 GaN USB-C Charger with Retractable Cable is a brand-new accessory that was launched just this month. This is the very first time we’ve seen it on sale, technically making this a record-low price. One that arrived very early!

This charger is really cool. It is tiny, measuring just 2.08 x 2.04 x 2.09 inches. And while it is pretty small, it is also quite capable and handy. It can output a maximum of 45W. All ports can reach these speeds, given that you’re charging a single device. Once you plug in more devices, the wattage gets shared across all ports.

By the way, it has three connections (all USB-C). One of them is an integrated, retractable USB-C cable. It can be extended up to 69cm. Additionally, there are two USB-C ports right below. It does support the PPS Power Delivery standard, so most devices can charge at max speeds.

Pretty cool, right? Sure, it is not the most powerful or fastest charger around, but it does pretty well, and it has a really convenient design. Not to mention, it is really affordable! Go get it before the offer goes away!

If you want to see other great chargers, here’s our list of the best USB-C chargers. We also have a guide on picking the right charger, just so you know what to look for when buying a new brick.