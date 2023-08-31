How to delete your Uber account

There could be several reasons why you’re unable to delete your Uber account:

Active trips: If you have an active trip, you won’t be able to delete your account until you arrive at your destination.

Payment issues: If you have any unresolved payment issues, you won't be able to delete your account until they're complete.

Account restrictions: If your account has been restricted for any reason, you won't be able to delete it until the restriction is lifted.

Technical issues: There could be a glitch with the Uber app or website preventing you from deactivating your account.

If you can’t delete your account after ensuring there are no active trips or payment issues, try contacting Uber support for assistance. They should be able to help you resolve any problems.