Voicemail is a convenient feature that allows you to receive messages from callers when you are unavailable or busy. However, some people may find voicemail annoying, unnecessary, or expensive. If you are one of them, you may want to turn off voicemail on your Android phone. Fortunately, there are several ways to do that, depending on your phone model and carrier.

This article will show you how to turn off Android voicemails using the phone app settings, carrier codes, third-party apps, or other methods. Read on to find out how to get rid of voicemail for good.

QUICK ANSWER You can turn off voicemail on Android using one of several methods. You can turn off call forwarding, contact your carrier’s customer support, or fill your voice mailbox artificially to prevent further messages from being routed to your voicemail.

How to disable voicemail on Android

There are several ways to disable voicemail on Android. Since your mobile service provider usually manages voicemail, you may have to call and ask them to turn it off. Another option is to disable Call Forwarding to stop redirecting your calls to your voicemail. If nothing else works, you can clog your voicemail by leaving 20-30 messages so no one else can leave any.

Disable call forwarding Voicemail can be turned off on some Android phones by changing call-forwarding settings. Three options can be disabled: Forward When Busy, Forward When Unanswered, and Forward When Unreached. Sometimes, all call forwarding can be disabled. Follow the steps below to learn how to do this: Open the Settings app on your phone. Scroll until you find a Call Forwarding option. Tap on it. You might have to check the Advanced or More Settings options. Disable all the call forwarding settings. Your phone will stop forwarding your calls to voicemail. Note that not all phones have this option, so if you cannot find Call Forwarding in your Settings, you must use the other methods mentioned in this article.

Contact your carrier

To ask for your voicemail to be turned off, you can call your carrier’s support number. You can dial this code on your phone, which will connect you to a customer service representative. Follow the steps below to find out how: Open the Phone app on your iPhone. Tap on the Dial tab and enter your carrier’s customer support number. For Verizon, AT&T, and T-Mobile, the code is 611. Dial the code, and once the customer service representative picks up, inquire about turning off your voicemail. Follow the steps outlined by the representative and answer their questions. They should be able to disable your voicemail. This is the best way to disable voice mail on your phone, as no one is better equipped than the carrier to help you with your issue. Be sure to check your carrier’s customer service code on the Internet.

Fill your voice mailbox If you want to avoid getting voicemail messages, you can fill your mailbox to its maximum limit. That way, when you don’t answer or decline a call, the caller will hear a message saying that your mailbox is full and they can’t leave a message.

You should start by activating Airplane mode (or switching off the phone) so that calls are routed to voicemail immediately. If you don’t do this, you’ll have to let the phone ring until it stops before you can record a message. To enable Airplane mode, pull from the top of your phone screen to access Quick Settings and tap the Airplane icon.

Next, you will need to call your number using a different phone. You can use a landline, someone else’s phone, or a web-based service like Google Voice to make the call. Record a short message for yourself. You don’t need to say a lot but pause for a bit before you end the call.

To fill up your voicemail box, you need to keep calling yourself and leave messages until you get a notification that it is full. The number of messages required to do this depends on your carrier. For instance, Verizon users need 20 messages, while Sprint users need 30. However, if you don’t check your voicemail, most carriers, including Sprint, will erase new messages after 30 days. So, you have to do this every month to maintain a full voice mailbox.

