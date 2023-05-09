Safe Search is one of the options Google gives you to hide explicit content. Built into the search engine, Safe Search is a function you can toggle on or off within search settings. Let’s go over how to turn Safe Search on or off on Google.

How to turn off Safe Search on Google (mobile)

How to turn Safe Search on or off on Google (desktop) In your desktop browser, go to Google.com and click Settings.

Curtis Joe / Android Authority

From the subsequent pop-up, click Search settings.

Curtis Joe / Android Authority

At the top of Search Settings, you will see a checkbox next to Turn on SafeSearch. If it’s empty, click it to enable the function; if it has a checkmark, click it to turn it off.

Curtis Joe / Android Authority

Scroll down and click Save.

Curtis Joe / Android Authority

How to turn Safe Search on or off on Google (mobile)

Turning SafeSearch off on your mobile device works a little bit differently. If you own an Android device, it simply involves swiping over to the Google tab on the home screen.

Open the Google app on your device. Tap your profile picture in the top right. Tap Settings. Within Settings, tap Hide explicit results. Within Hide explicit results, tap the SafeSearch slider to toggle the function on or off.

