How to turn YouTube dark mode on or off

YouTube rolled out dark mode support to its Android and iOS apps in 2018. Many people prefer to use apps in dark mode, especially at night, to reduce light or on OLED screens to accentuate contrast. You might be one of them. Here’s how to enable dark mode on the YouTube app.

QUICK ANSWER To activate dark mode on the YouTube app, tap your profile icon, then the settings cog. Select General > Appearance, and select your desired appearance option. JUMP TO KEY SECTIONS How to turn dark mode on and off on the YouTube app

How to turn dark mode on and off on the YouTube website

How to turn on dark mode on the YouTube Android app

Open the YouTube app on your phone. Tap your profile icon. Tap the settings cog. Select General > Appearance. Select your desired option: Use device theme .

. Light theme .

. Dark theme. Selecting Dark theme will turn dark mode on, while Light theme will deactivate dark mode. Use device theme will automatically toggle between dark and light mode based on your Android system theme.

How to turn on dark mode on the YouTube website

Navigate to YouTube using your browser of choice. Log in if you are not. Click your profile icon. Click Appearance. Select your desired option: Use device theme .

. Light theme .

. Dark theme.

