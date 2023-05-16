How to turn the flashlight on and off on the iPhone 13

It’s tremendously helpful having a flashlight on your phone. It takes away the need to have a separate flashlight, and you never know when one will be useful. Therefore it is helpful to know how to turn the flashlight on and off quickly. Here’s how to do it on the iPhone 13.

From the Control Center The first method of activating the flashlight is by accessing Control Center and tapping the flashlight icon. However, if you use a PIN code to lock your phone, you may find this method somewhat awkward and annoying. Swipe down from the battery icon in the top-right corner to open Control Center. Tap the flashlight icon once to turn it on and again to turn it off.

If the flashlight icon is not there, go to Settings > Control Center and enable the flashlight.

You can tap the icon to switch the flashlight on and off. But if you hold the icon down with your finger, then move it up or down, you can increase or decrease the brightness.

From the lock screen If a PIN protects your screen, you may find it more convenient to access the flashlight from the lock screen. At the bottom of the lock screen is a flashlight icon. You need to long-press it to switch it on. Long-pressing it again turns it off.

The third option is to ask your ever-helpful pal, Siri. She’ll do anything if you ask her nicely. For some reason, I find myself saying please to her. She will turn the flashlight off again for you if you ask her.

If you’re wondering, my phone is set to British English, and we say “torch,” not flashlight.

Another possibility, and not really one you have to do considering your other options, is to put a flashlight icon on your iPhone home screen. For this, you’ll need the Shortcuts app. It should come pre-installed on all new iOS devices, but if not, you can download Shortcuts from the App Store.

To get started, tap the + icon in the top right-hand corner.

In the search box, start typing flashlight, and it will appear under Scripting. If your phone is in another language, type the correct word for a flashlight. My British English phone has it listed as “torch.”

Tap the Turn word, and a menu will pop up. Select Toggle from that menu.

An optional step is to tap the blue arrow next to Toggle torch. This displays the brightness slider.

Now tap Settings which is the blue circular icon at the top-right.

Select Add to Home Screen.

If you want (but it’s not necessary), you can use an image from your phone or take a photo as your flashlight icon. Also, tap where it says New Shortcut and give it another name. Flashlight would be a good name, but it’s up to you. When it all looks good, tap Add.

The flashlight icon will now be on your home screen. Tap it once to turn it on, and tap it again to turn it off.

