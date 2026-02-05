Taxes aren't fun, but at least you can save with TurboTax!

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

There are plenty of services that will help you file your taxes out there. TurboTax is a very popular one, mainly because of its user-friendliness and price. You can use it to do your taxes from home, with guided software that will make the process as simple as it can be.

All that said, we know tax matters can get confusing, and in some cases, more complex. This is why TurboTax offers live tax advice from professionals.

There is one tricky part, though: You have to figure out which TurboTax version you’ll need. Let’s go over the available options and help you pick the right one.

Intuit TurboTax Deluxe:

Best for those who own a home, make charity donations, and have high medical expenses. If your taxes are on the simpler end of the spectrum, this is the version you want. It’s for the traditional employed person who gets a W-2. It also includes support for home ownership, and can guide you through reporting your mortgage interests, property taxes, etc. It can also account for medical expenses, helping you optimize your deductions.

Intuit TurboTax Premier:

Best for those who sold investments, have rental properties, or are a trust beneficiary. Those with slightly more complex tax situations should look into the Premier tier. Aside from helping you with your W-2 forms, it can help you with investment financials, employee stock sales, and more. It will also aid with IRA savings and rental income.

Intuit TurboTax Home & Business:

Best for those who are self-employed, freelancers, contractors, consultants, or small business owners. Things get a bit more complex for those who own businesses, are freelancers, or work independently. It supports W-2 forms but can also work with you on 1099 forms, deductions, and more. It will walk you through the whole process. Tax season just started, but it’s good to get ahead of the curve and get things done right away. And even if you want to wait a bit, it’s a good idea to purchase the software now that it’s on sale!

