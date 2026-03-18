TurboTax deals: Tax day is almost here!

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

All of these offers are available from Amazon. They are “limited time deals”, so we’re not sure how long the offers will stick around.

TurboTax is among the most popular tax preparation software, known for its affordability and ease of use. You can prepare your taxes from your couch with Intuit’s guided software, which walks you through the whole process with simple questions.

Not everyone’s tax situation is the same, though. This is why Intuit has different offerings for different individuals. Which version best suits your specific needs? Let’s go over the differences and help you pick the right one.

Intuit TurboTax Deluxe

Best for individuals who own a home, make charity donations, and have high medical expenses. This is the most basic TurboTax version, and it is honestly the one most people will prefer. It’s made for employed people who get a traditional W-2, which is most of you. Additionally, it factors in situations like home ownership. It will guide you through reporting mortgage interest, property taxes, and more. It can also help you account for medical expenses to optimize your deductions.

Intuit TurboTax Premier

Best for those who sold investments, have rental properties, or are trust beneficiaries. Maybe your tax situation is a bit more involved. The Premier tier goes deeper into other factors. It also helps with W-2 forms and can aid you with investments, employee stock sales, and more. It will also help you report IRA savings and rental income. Essentially, it helps investors optimize their taxes.

Intuit TurboTax Home & Business

Best for self-employed individuals, freelancers, contractors, consultants, or small business owners. The gig economy is more common than ever, and this is the best TurboTax software if you’re part of this modern work era. This one is made for business owners, freelancers, etc. It will help with W-2 forms, too, but you can also input your 1099 forms, deductions, and more. Are you getting any of these? Make sure to act quickly. Taxes aren’t fun, but knowing you can save some money on them is definitely nice.

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