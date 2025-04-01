Deal: Save up to 30% on Turbotax this tax season!

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

These offers are available directly from Amazon. They are compatible with both Windows and Mac, and include both Federal and State filing for your 2024 taxes.

Turbotax is known for its user-friendliness and simplicity. It is designed to take you through the filing process on your own, from the comfort of your home, and without interaction with any human being. The software will guide you through simple questions and lead you through the right process, depending on your answers.

That said, we know tax matters can be a bit complex, depending on your specific financial situation. If you run across any hiccups, the service includes access to Live Tax Advice, which connects you with a tax expert to solve any issues you may encounter.

Now, the tricky part is figuring out which Turbotax version you need. Here is a summary of what each version offers and who it’s for.

Intuit Turbotax Deluxe: If you own a home, make charity donations, and have high medical expenses.

TurboTax Deluxe 2024 Tax Software TurboTax Deluxe 2024 Tax Software See price at Amazon Save $24.00 Limited Time Deal!

The Deluxe model is mostly targeted at people who are employed and get a traditional W-2. It has home ownership enhancements and can guide you through reporting interest payments to your mortgage, property taxes, etc. It also takes medical expenses into account, and will optimize deductions.

Intuit Turbotax Premier: If you sold investments, have rental properties, or are a trust beneficiary.

TurboTax Premier 2024 Tax Software TurboTax Premier 2024 Tax Software See price at Amazon Save $32.00 Limited Time Deal!

Of course, this one also runs you through W-2 forms and such, but it is optimized for people with a bit more complex financial factors. It supports importing investment info, or if you sold employee stocks. It can also help you maximize your IRA savings, or guide you through reporting rental income.

Intuit Turbotax Home & Business: For self-employed, freelancers, contractors, consultants, or small business owners.

Things get a bit more complex if you own your own business, or work independently. In this case, most people will have to deal with 1099 forms, deductions, and more. Turbotax Home & Business will take you through this process and guide you through what would otherwise be a more complex filing process.

Of course, it also supports W-2 forms, if you also have those, and you can even do things like file vehicle expenses, investments, and more. You don’t have much longer to file your taxes, and we’re not sure how long these Turbotax deals will stick around. Save a bit on your 2024 taxes while you can! Whether you are getting a refund or not, spending less on the filing process is always nice.

If you want more guidance, we also have a guide with our favorite tax-filing apps here.

You might like