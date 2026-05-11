The Trump Phone inches another step closer to being vaporware

TL;DR Trump Mobile updated its preorder terms and conditions last month.

The updated terms state that a preorder does not imply that a phone will be sold, or even be produced.

Customers who have preordered can ask for a refund through customer service.

The Trump Organization announced the T1 Phone in June last year, and since then, the phone has been closer to vaporware than anything else. For prospective buyers who placed a preorder deposit of $100, the wait might never end. An April 6 update to the preorder terms and conditions (via International Business Times) makes it appear as though the phone will never be released.

The update states that a preorder deposit “provides only a conditional opportunity if Trump Mobile later elects, in its sole discretion, to offer the Device for sale.” It also adds that a preorder deposit is “not a purchase.”

The company has also added that it does not guarantee that the T1 Phone will ever be commercially released or that the company will even start production of the phone. Customers who want their deposit back can initiate a refund through customer service. The company also said it will refund the deposit amount if the T1 Phone project is canceled.

This is a stark contrast to the company’s original claims of a release in September 2025. That deadline was pushed repeatedly. The phone is yet to be released.

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The T1 Phone was originally announced as a “Made in America” smartphone. However, that wording was quickly removed in favor of “American-Proud Design” among other phrases.

For a long time, the company couldn’t seem to even land on a design for its smartphone. The T1 Phone was once a gold colored image of an iPhone 16 Pro. That was replaced by a poorly edited gold Galaxy S25 Ultra. Trump Mobile executives showed off the final design of the T1 smartphone back in February, and it looked neither like an iPhone nor a Galaxy S25 Ultra (still gold, however!). It was supposed to be certified by T-Mobile by March, but we’ve not seen any announcements from T-Mobile or Trump Mobile.

Meanwhile, the company also said it was still working on the T1 Ultra smartphone. Whether that phone will also see a preorder soon is uncertain. However, prospective buyers should take the company’s claims with a grain of salt, especially considering the fiasco that is the T1 Phone.

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