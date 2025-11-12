The Smart Pro S is go! TrimUI's next handheld is up for pre-order

Late in October, it was teased that the TrimUI team was working on an “S” version of the Smart Pro and that pre-orders would start in early November. While we’re almost in the middle of the month at this point, the emulator is finally available for pre-order. And it comes in five different colors.

If you’ve been waiting for the Smart Pro S, the handheld is now up for pre-order on MechDIY. There are six different options, with pricing starting at $89.99 and ending at $139.99. Here’s a breakdown of all six options:

Only console (no game card): $89.99

$89.99 64GB (stock OS): $99.99

$99.99 128GB (stock OS): $109.99

$109.99 128GB (Crossmix OS): $129.99

$129.99 256GB (stock OS): $129.99

$129.99 256GB (Crossmix OS): $139.99

As mentioned earlier, the Smart Pro S will be available in five flavors. These colors include: Black, White, Grey, Green, and Red. According to the retailer, the standard version (stock OS) with game card is expected to ship as early as November 25. Meanwhile, the custom version (Crossmix OS) will ship a little later on an unspecified date in December.