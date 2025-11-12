Affiliate links on Android Authority may earn us a commission. Learn more.
The Smart Pro S is go! TrimUI's next handheld is up for pre-order
2 hours ago
- Pre-orders have opened up for the TrimUI Smart Pro S.
- The gaming handheld starts at $89.99 and goes up to $139.99.
- The system is available in five colors: Black, White, Red, Grey, and Green.
Late in October, it was teased that the TrimUI team was working on an “S” version of the Smart Pro and that pre-orders would start in early November. While we’re almost in the middle of the month at this point, the emulator is finally available for pre-order. And it comes in five different colors.
If you’ve been waiting for the Smart Pro S, the handheld is now up for pre-order on MechDIY. There are six different options, with pricing starting at $89.99 and ending at $139.99. Here’s a breakdown of all six options:
- Only console (no game card): $89.99
- 64GB (stock OS): $99.99
- 128GB (stock OS): $109.99
- 128GB (Crossmix OS): $129.99
- 256GB (stock OS): $129.99
- 256GB (Crossmix OS): $139.99
As mentioned earlier, the Smart Pro S will be available in five flavors. These colors include: Black, White, Grey, Green, and Red. According to the retailer, the standard version (stock OS) with game card is expected to ship as early as November 25. Meanwhile, the custom version (Crossmix OS) will ship a little later on an unspecified date in December.
The Smart Pro S is an upgraded version of the Smart Pro, and as such, it offers a few upgrades. Some of these key upgrades include: a 2.5x faster GPU, larger joysticks that are also more precise, larger trigger buttons, a dedicated Home button, a reset button for system restarts, a built-in cooling fan, and improved emulation compatibility.
