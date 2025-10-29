Love the TrimUI Smart Pro? An upgraded gaming handheld may launch soon

Nick Fernandez / Android Authority

TL;DR TrimUI is preparing to announce an “S” version of the Smart Pro.

The handheld is an upgraded successor that boasts improvements like a new processor, built-in cooling fan, and more.

It’s said that pre-orders will open in early November.

It’s been a couple of years since TrimUI released the Smart Pro, a capable retro gaming handheld that won’t break the bank. While the device is still great for emulating games from PlayStation, Nintendo 64, and more, it appears that TrimUI is ready to take another crack at the line. The company is reportedly working on an upgraded successor, and it could be here sooner than later.

Handheld gaming marketplace MechDIY (via Retro Dodo) has revealed that TrimUI is working on a new product called the Smart Pro S. According to the storefront’s product preview, the Smart Pro S will have improvements for performance, cooling, and compatibility. While MechDIY doesn’t disclose specifics, it does list out four key improvements over the Smart Pro: a better processor, a built-in cooling fan, a design that allows for better heat dissipation and feel, and improved compatibility.

What’s interesting is that under better compatibility, the site mentions that the handheld is “Optimized for both Android-based apps and a wide range of classic emulators.” It’s unclear if this means the new handheld will run Android. If so, it would be a departure from the Smart Pro, which runs Linux.

It appears that pre-orders are expected to open sometime in early November. MechDIY says that it will be among the first retailers to have official stock.

