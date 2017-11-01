We are less than 24 hours away from the expected launch of HTC’s next flagship phablet, the long-rumoured HTC U11 Plus and we already have a fairly clear picture of what the HTC U11 successor will look like.

The original HTC U11 already stood out amongst its rivals thanks to its eye-catching liquid glass design, but a new render and a leaked video shows that HTC is taking things even further for the HTC U11 Plus with a “translucent” option.

The bold colourway was first spotted in a swiftly removed hands-on video that popped up on Facebook. Unfortunately for the video’s creator, Reddit users quickly shared images of the semi see-through smartphone and even uploaded mirrors to YouTube.

Leaker Evan Blass later tweeted a render of the translucent HTC U11 Plus, which gives us a better look at the unique finish. Blass also confirmed that the flagship will also come in black and silver.

HTC U11+ in Translucent Black pic.twitter.com/Th5NNT4ppx — Evan Blass (@evleaks) November 1, 2017

Both images show a metallic coil nestled underneath the HTC logo which is likely to form a part of the phone’s connectivity suite. Speculation is rife that the coil is for wireless charging, but we’ll have to wait until HTC’s official announcement event tomorrow to be sure of its use.

Several posters in the Reddit thread also claim to have translated the original video, which also shows off HTC’s other upcoming handset, the HTC U11 Life. According to the translation, the HTC U11 Plus shown has a 6-inch display, comes with 128GB of onboard storage, and a 4,000 mAh battery.

The translucent option isn’t the only fresh design quirk for HTC’s upcoming device. The new render also shows off the HTC U11 Plus’ near bezel-less makeover, with the reduced top and bottom bezels forcing the fingerprint sensor onto the phone’s rear.

For more on the device’s expected specs, price, and features, be sure to check out our HTC U11 Plus rumour round-up ahead of HTC’s big reveal on November 2nd.