These were the most popular flagship phones in Q1

TL;DR Tracking firm Canalys has revealed the most popular high-end phones in Q1 2023.

Apple iPhones accounted for four of the top five spots.

The Galaxy S23 Ultra was the top Android phone, with other S23 models making the list too.

The smartphone industry is currently in a slump right now in terms of total shipments, with a double-digit drop compared to a year ago. But it turns out that the high-end phone segment ($500 or higher) has bucked the trend.

Tracking company Canalys revealed that the high-end segment grew by 4.7% compared to a year ago. The firm also dished out a list of the top 15 most popular high-end phones by sell-in (sales to retailers).

Apple’s iPhones predictably accounted for the top spots, as the iPhone 14 Pro Max, iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14, and iPhone 13 were in first, second, third, and fourth spots, respectively. Otherwise, the iPhone 14 Plus (sixth) and iPhone 12 (eighth) rounded out Apple’s contributions.

Samsung delivered in this segment, too, also accounting for six devices. Most notably, the Galaxy S23 Ultra landed in fifth place, beating the iPhone 14 Plus. Another notable entry was the Galaxy Z Flip 4, winding up in tenth position and the sole foldable on the list. The Galaxy S23 (seventh), Galaxy S23 Plus (ninth), Galaxy S22 (12th), and Galaxy S21 FE (15th) also landed in the top 15.

Finally, the Xiaomi 13 (13th) and HUAWEI Mate 50 (14th) were the only non-Apple or Samsung phones on this list of top flagship phones.

In any event, Samsung might be encouraged by the fact that it beat an iPhone 14 model (albeit the iPhone 14 Plus). But it’s believed the Korean company is bracing for a tough Q2 and will hold an earlier Unpacked launch to deliver a strong Q3.

