Apple wipes out Android to dominate list of top 5 smartphones shipped this year

TL;DR Apple’s iPhone 14 Pro Max was the most shipped smartphone in the first half of 2023.

Of the ten most shipped phones of the year till now, five belong to Apple’s camp.

Samsung dipped to the number 5 spot with the Galaxy A14 as its most shipped phone.

Apple is sitting on the top of the pile on the list of top 10 smartphones shipped this year until now. The information comes courtesy of Omdia’s Smartphone Model Market Tracker. The technology research firm notes that the iPhone 14 Pro Max — Apple’s most expensive model in the 14 series — was the most-shipped smartphone worldwide in the first half of 2023. The iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 13 grabbed the second and third positions in the list, respectively.

In fact, of the ten most shipped phones of the year, five belong to Apple’s camp. According to Omdia’s data, Apple shipped a total of 26.5 million units of the iPhone 14 Pro alone. Even the standard iPhone 13 shipped 15.5 million units in the first six months of the year.

Omdia

From the Android camp, Samsung has managed to secure the bottom five places in the chart. The Galaxy has recorded the highest shipment volume, ranking at number five on the list with 12.4 million units. Last year, the Galaxy A13 ranked third during the same period, with 16.2 million shipments. So Samsung took a dip in both shipments and rankings compared to the first half of 2022.

Last year, two models of Xiaomi’s Redmi series also made the top 10 but failed to appear in the list this year.

That said, smartphone shipments have weakened overall. Omdia notes that shipments of the top-ranked model decreased by 7.2 million units for this year’s iPhone 14 Pro Max. The iPhone 13 was last year’s top-selling model, with a total of 33.7 million units shipped.

