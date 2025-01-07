This toaster-like gadget gives your phone a battery top-up in seconds

TL;DR Swippitt has revealed a toaster lookalike that can swap compatible phone battery packs in two seconds.

The $450 hub can accommodate up to five battery packs simultaneously, while the $120 phone case fits one.

iPhone 14, 15, and 16 users should start receiving their orders in June, while Galaxy S owners will have to wait till late 2025.

CES 2025 is the perfect opportunity for companies to show off their niche and questionable technology. Swippitt has taken advantage of the event to reveal its toaster lookalike that can refuel your smartphone in just two seconds. The setup includes a main, toaster-looking hub responsible for recharging and swapping the battery packs, special phone cases, and a companion app.

Swippitt first revealed its battery charging solution during CES 2025 (via TheVerge). Available in six different colors, the $450 hub can house up to five battery packs at once. Those relying on the toaster lookalike to charge their smartphones will have to apply a unique phone case with a battery pack slot. The case is similarly available in six colors and costs a whopping $120.

Swippitt’s Instant Power System operates like any other external battery pack. Instead of manually replacing or charging the depleted battery, though, the toaster thingy swallows one’s phone for two seconds and handles the swapping automatically. According to the company, the process takes two seconds, making it ideal for busy individuals.

Fortunately for families, one hub can serve multiple users, and the official app streamlines the process. Through it, users can check the battery percentage of their family members’ packs, restrict hub access if necessary, and receive push notifications when the battery level is low.

Each battery pack has a 3,500mAh capacity, and its life will differ depending on your phone model. Swippitt will start shipping its devices to iPhone 16, 15, and 14 users in June, with Galaxy S phone compatibility to follow by the end of the year. Notably, the company is currently offering a limited-time discount, sparing early adopters from paying at least $570 to get started.

