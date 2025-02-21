New York City bets on T-Mobile for faster 5G and better public safety

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

TL;DR New York City has selected T-Mobile as the municipal entity single carrier for municipal operations and public safety communications.

The deal gives first responders priority access to T-Mobile’s 5G network with faster speeds, lower congestion, and new tech.

City employees and their families will get exclusive perks on T-Mobile plans, like special discounts and free in-flight Wi-Fi.

New York City has chosen T-Mobile as its municipal entity single carrier to support critical operations across the city, including public safety and employee communications. The partnership, announced today, aims to enhance connectivity for first responders and provide cost-saving benefits for city employees.

This collaboration is part of the city’s broader mission to improve safety and affordability for residents. As part of the agreement, T-Mobile will power New York’s public safety communications using its 5G standalone (SA) network, which the company claims offers increased security, lower latency, and advanced features like network slicing.

What this means is NYC’s first responders, including police, firefighters, and emergency medical teams, will gain access to T-Mobile’s T-Priority network. City Chief Technology Officer Matthew Fraser emphasized the deal’s importance, stating that it will help equip first responders with state-of-the-art tools to improve public safety operations.

T-Mobile is also working with tech companies like Samsung, Skydio, and Getac to equip first responders with advanced tools. These include rugged devices, drones, and AI-powered applications, all designed to improve situational awareness and response times. Additionally, T-Mobile plans to launch T-Mobile Starlink later this year, a satellite-based network that will provide connectivity in remote areas not covered by traditional cell towers. This service will be included at no extra cost for first responder agencies using T-Priority plans.

Benefits for NYC employees and first responders Beyond public safety improvements, the deal brings benefits to city employees and first responders. T-Mobile is offering city workers and their families discounted mobile plans with perks such as free in-flight Wi-Fi, entertainment streaming bundles, and international high-speed data.

For first responders, T-Mobile is rolling out free access to the T-Priority network slice for those on its Go5G First Responder plan. This means volunteer firefighters and other emergency personnel can receive the same priority network access as agency-backed responders.

Additionally, the carrier has pledged a $2 million donation to the Tunnel to Towers Foundation, supporting scholarships for children of fallen first responders and other aid initiatives.

A high-stakes connectivity play For T-Mobile, this deal is not just about supporting emergency services; it also cements its role as a major player in government and enterprise connectivity. The company has long positioned itself as a leader in 5G deployment, and securing a contract with a city as large and complex as New York is a significant achievement.

Callie Field, President of T-Mobile Business Group, described the agreement as a “tremendous honor” and praised the city’s commitment to innovation in public safety. However, the pressure will now be on T-Mobile to deliver reliable performance in one of the busiest and most challenging network environments in the country.

