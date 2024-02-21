No more free kicks: T-Mobile ends MLS Season Pass giveaway

Kris Carlon / Android Authority

TL;DR T-Mobile customers will not have complimentary access to the 2024 MLS Season Pass.

MLS Season Pass, offering unlimited access to live and on-demand MLS games, is still available for purchase through Apple TV.

Major League Soccer fans waving the T-Mobile magenta flag may feel like they’ve been dealt a yellow card today. The carrier, which generously gifted its customers with a free year of MLS Season Pass in 2023, has confirmed it won’t be repeating the offer for the 2024 season.

Last year, T-Mobile made waves by offering its customers a one-year subscription to Apple’s MLS Season Pass, which debuted in February 2023 within the Apple TV app. The promotion was part of T-Mobile’s efforts to enhance its customer experience, providing unparalleled access to MLS games for its subscribers. However, as the 2024 MLS season kicks off today, T-Mobile has confirmed to CNET that free access to the MLS Season Pass will not be offered this year.

MLS Season Pass offered a treasure trove of MLS content last year: unlimited access to all MLS games, both live and on-demand, without encountering blackouts or geographical content restrictions, with broadcasts available in English and Spanish and dedicated crews for each game. While some select matches were also broadcast on Fox and FS1, MLS Season Pass became the sole gateway for die-hard fans to witness every single kick, tackle, and goal.

For those interested in subscribing to MLS Season Pass, the service is available for purchase through Apple TV at $14.99 per month or $99.99 for the entire season. Apple TV Plus subscribers can enjoy a discounted rate of $12.99 per month or $79.99 for the season. Notably, T-Mobile is still offering a complimentary Apple TV Plus subscription to some of its customers.

Although not a substitute for the full MLS Season Pass experience, Apple’s newly launched Sports app offers a lifeline for budget-conscious fans. The app provides live scores, news, and stats for various sports, including MLS. Unfortunately, it is an iOS exclusive and not currently available on Android devices.

While the absence of free MLS Season Pass access might leave your entertainment routine Messi (I just had to), you can still find a lot of compelling TV shows on Apple TV Plus to fill the entertainment void.

