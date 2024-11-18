When to call and not to call: Ex-rep shares tips on how to deal with your carrier's customer support

C. Scott Brown / Android Authority

TL;DR An alleged ex-customer care representative has shared tips on when to call customer service and when not to call them.

The Reddit post mentions that calling on a weekend afternoon is the worst and can result in hours of waiting while calling on a weekday afternoon will give the best resolution.

Comments also mention that reaching customer care on social media often results in a better resolution than calling them up.

Carriers have a strong influence on the US smartphone market, to the point that there’s a good your current Android flagship is purchased through them. You are completely reliant on your carrier for your calls, text, and data services, and ever so often, you’d likely end up running into some issue that requires you to reach out to your carrier’s customer service for resolution. However, dealing with customer service representatives can be a big pain (blame the system, not the people). Here are some tips from an ex-customer service representative that you can employ to reduce annoyance when you need to reach out.

Redditor Firm-Broccoli7783 claims to be an ex-T-Mobile representative, and they have shared some good tips on when not to call customer service.

The Redditor advises not to call customer service on a weekend if you can help it, as they suggest you could end up waiting in queue for over 30 minutes, likely because everyone else is also trying to reach customer service. Comments mention that you are likely to reach outsourced/global customer care representatives on the weekends, and transferring you specifically to a US-based representative may not be possible.

Further, the Redditor adds that you shouldn’t call in the beginning hours of the weekend, as there are far fewer agents available to take your call than the customers trying to reach these agents. So, if you are forced by circumstances to contact customer service at the start of the day on a weekday, you should be mentally prepared to wait a bit.

A comment on the post mentioned that many calls to the carrier’s customer service often have nothing to do with the carrier, clogging the system with unrelated issues. Another commenter quipped that a customer requested warranty replacement because their phone wasn’t connecting to Wi-Fi, but it took 30 minutes to figure out that the customer was trying to connect to unknown private Wi-Fi networks!

Surprisingly, the Redditor mentions that you shouldn’t expect priority service as there isn’t any on the back end. All customers are allegedly serviced on a first-come, first-serve basis. Keep in mind that this is an unverified claim from an anonymous Reddit account, so take it with a pinch of salt. Still, joining a queue with a grounded set of expectations will help you deal better with longer waiting queues.

The Redditor also mentions that if you call customer care to set up a payment arrangement and your account is already suspended, you’ll likely require a minimum payment before the arrangement can be set up. Knowing this beforehand will save both parties a lot of time.

So when should you call customer service?

This is on when not to call. But what are some tips on when to actually call customer service?

The Redditor mentions that you should aim to call on a weekday afternoon, likely because that would give you the least waiting time in the queue.

Other comments also mention that reaching out to T-Force, i.e., reaching out to T-Mobile on social media platforms like Facebook, Instagram, and X (formerly known as Twitter), will yield a better resolution than calling up customer care. Going to a store is also not recommended, as the experience will likely be the same, if not worse.

While the comments above were made in the T-Mobile subreddit, they generally apply to customer service across carriers and industries. However, there are always going to be exceptions to such blanket generalizations.

It is important to remember that when you contact customer service, there is an actual human on the other side of the conversation (once you have gotten past the automated systems and AI agents, at least). As important and urgent as your issue is, you should always strive to remain calm and polite in the conversation to improve your chances of a resolution.

Do you have any interesting tips on when to contact customer service and when not to contact them? Let us know in the comments below!

