Need outlets outside? This outdoor power stake is 50% off!

Got a nice yard? You want to be able to enjoy it to its fullest! There are plenty of awesome electronics that could make the patio an amazing haven or hangout spot. It seems these outdoor areas are often ignored when planning electrical wiring, though. No matter where I move, I always have problems finding outlets outside! Here’s a great solution, and it’s on sale! Buy the Tiffcofio Outdoor Power Stake for just $24.99 ($25 off)

This offer comes from Woot.com, an Amazon-owned website that focuses on deals. There is a purchase limit of five units per customer, and the site mentions the offer ends in 10 days or “until sold out.”

I have outdoor tech, but I usually have to lug around a power station to use it. Here’s a nice solution! The Tiffcofio Outdoor Power Stake may not seem that exciting, but it allows you to enjoy your electronics anywhere in your home, including the yard. That’s enough of a benefit to me, especially considering summer is right around the corner, and those BBQ meetups are about to take off!

This outlet extension has six grounded outlets. It comes with a stake, so you can stick it anywhere, but you can also mount it to the wall. It has waterproof outlet covers, so it will be fine when the weather acts up.

The specific model we are linking to has a 25-foot extension chord, but you can upgrade to 50 feet for $44.99, or 10 feet for $69.99.

Pretty neat, right?! The fun doesn’t end there, though. This accessory comes with a remote. It can operate at up to 100 feet of distance from the unit. You can use it to turn it on or off, but it also has some handy modes if you’re using it for things like lights. Its light sensor can detect when sunlight is gone, and automatically turn on lights for a pre-determined time. So, in a way, it’s a bit smart.

Remember, Woot! deals come with an expiration date and are usually available in limited quantities. Get yours while the price is low! I am personally getting one!