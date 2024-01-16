Lightning deal slashes $120 off the Ticwatch Pro 5

Kaitlyn Cimino / Android Authority

We were impressed with the Mobvoi TicWatch Pro 5 in our review, with the price bump on the latest model of the smartwatch being one of our only qualms. An Amazon Lightning Deal today has blown that concern away, with the wearable temporarily reduced to its all-time low price of $227.49. Mobvoi TicWatch Pro 5 for $227.49 ($122 off)

Lightning Deals are flash sales that offer big discounts on a very limited stock of the product. The deal ends once all the units have been claimed. In this case, the 35% price drop on the TicWatch Pro 5 is as good as any markdown we’ve tracked and better than its Black Friday promotion. We’ve caught the offer early, so it’s only around 10% claimed, but it’s being snapped up by the minute.

Mobvoi TicWatch Pro 5 Mobvoi TicWatch Pro 5 The latest Wear OS meets Qualcomm's top chipset on this powerful device Running Wear OS 3.5 out of the box, Mobvoi's durable TicWatch Pro 5 elevates the brand's lineup to the ranks of the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 series or Google Pixel Watch. The device also features a powerful processing chip for a smooth and seamless user experience, plus plenty of health and fitness tools. While Mobvoi's unique power-saving dual display makes a welcome return, the company also adopts a digital crow for easier navigation of the watch has to offer. See price at Amazon Save $122.50 Lightning Deal

The Qualcomm Snapdragon W5 Plus Gen 1 chipset that powers the TicWatch Pro 5 makes for a smooth and efficient user experience. It features a 1.3-inch AMOLED display, complemented by Mobvoi’s unique dual display technology, which includes a power-saving mode with customizable backlights. This model introduces a new digital crown for effortless navigation and also boasts 2GB of RAM with 32GB of internal storage. A 5ATM water resistance rating and compliance with MIL-STD-810H standards make it a reliable choice for diverse environments. The watch supports over 100 workout modes, providing extensive options for fitness enthusiasts, along with all-day health monitoring and detailed sleep tracking. It’s also the first wearable in Mobvoi’s range to offer Wear OS 3.5 out of the box.

You only have a matter of hours to claim one of the remaining devices, so don’t sleep on the deal. Hit the widget above to check it out for yourself.

