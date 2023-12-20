The TicWatch Pro 5 plunges to its record-low price ($105 off)

Kaitlyn Cimino / Android Authority

You’d be forgiven for having missed the TicWatch Pro 5 deal in the Black Friday sales. While much top-branded hardware was on sale for most of November, the impressive smartwatch was only on offer for a single day. But you now have a chance to pick up the wearable at that excellent price once more, thanks to an on-page Amazon coupon slashing $105 off the retail price. Mobvoi TicWatch Pro 5 for $244.99 ($105 off)

Mobvoi watches have been a bit hit-and-miss in the past, but this 2023 model impressed the experts here at Android Authority, scoring an admirable 4-out-of-5 in our review. If you have fitness targets to hit in the new year, this fitness-focused watch could be the perfect holiday purchase at its record-low price.

Mobvoi TicWatch Pro 5 Mobvoi TicWatch Pro 5 The latest Wear OS meets Qualcomm's top chipset on this powerful device Running Wear OS 3.5 out of the box, Mobvoi's durable TicWatch Pro 5 elevates the brand's lineup to the ranks of the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 series or Google Pixel Watch. The device also features a powerful processing chip for a smooth and seamless user experience, plus plenty of health and fitness tools. While Mobvoi's unique power-saving dual display makes a welcome return, the company also adopts a digital crow for easier navigation of the watch has to offer. See price at Amazon Save $105.00 On-page coupon

This watch is a powerhouse in the wearable world, with the Qualcomm Snapdragon W5 Plus Gen 1 chipset ensuring strong performance. Its 1.3-inch AMOLED screen is a visual treat, and the innovative dual display technology enhances its efficiency. The processing power is complemented by 2GB of RAM and a generous 32GB of internal storage. Durability is another key aspect of its design, evidenced by its 5ATM water resistance and compliance with the MIL-STD-810H standard.

Health and fitness enthusiasts will appreciate the comprehensive tracking features of the TicWatch Pro 5. It offers over 100 different workout modes, detailed sleep tracking, and heart rate monitoring, catering to a wide range of fitness needs. It’s also the first watch in Mobvoi’s lineup to come with Wear OS 3.5 right out of the box.

These Amazon coupon deals are known to come and go very quickly and without warning, so don’t sleep on the deal if its got your interest. The widget above takes you to it.

