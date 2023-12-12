TicWatch Pro 3 and E3 are finally getting the Wear OS 3 update!

Oliver Cragg / Android Authority

TL;DR The TicWatch Pro 3 series and TicWatch E3 are getting the Wear OS 3 update.

Mobvoi constructed an entirely new architecture for the update.

Updated watches no longer need to use the Wear OS by Google companion app.

Mobvoi, the maker of TicWatch smartwatches, has finally announced the much-awaited rollout of the Wear OS 3 for its existing lineup of wearables.

According to a press release shared with Android Authority, the Wear OS 3 update should now be reaching the TicWatch Pro 3 Ultra GPS, TicWatch Pro 3 GPS, TicWatch E3, TicWatch Pro 3 Ultra, and TicWatch Pro 3 LTE. Incidentally, all the TicWatch models receiving the update are powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon Wear 4100 Platform.

Google announced Wear OS 3.0 in May 2021. However, Mobvoi only rolled out the Wear OS 3 beta update to the TicWatch Pro 3 series and the TicWatch E3 in June this year. So as you can see, it has been quite the wait for owners of the 2020 and 2021 smartwatches looking to upgrade to Google’s revamped wearable experience.

“The intricate nature of this update necessitated the engineering team to construct an entirely new architecture, which is comparable to developing a novel software structure for the Wear OS 3 system,” Mobvoi writes in its press release.

The Wear OS 3 update brings new UI navigation, improved apps and services, and updated security, says the company. The updated TicWatch models that were previously compatible with iOS devices will retain that compatibility.

Those updating their TicWatch Pro 3 and E3 watches will no longer need to use the Wear OS by Google companion app. Android users can interface with their watches through the Mobvoi Health app, while iOS users are advised to use the Health CoPilot app.

