Thought the OnePlus 13 was great? This phone is basically a OnePlus 13 Ultra

OPPO launched the Find X8 series late last year, and the Pro device, in particular, was a great camera phone. What if the Pro wasn’t enough for you, though? Well, the company has now launched the OPPO Find X8 Ultra.

The Find X8 Ultra has several upgrades over the X8 and X8 Pro, starting with the core specs. You can expect the more powerful Snapdragon 8 Elite processor instead of the still beefy Dimensity 9400 chip. OPPO is also offering a 6,100mAh battery and 100W wired charging compared to the Pro model’s 5,910mAh capacity and 80W wired speeds. You’re still getting 50W wireless charging on both phones.

There are a few other small changes compared to the Find X8 Pro, such as an ultrasonic under-display fingerprint sensor and a 6.82-inch QHD+ flat OLED display (2,500 nits peak brightness, 1,600 nits high-brightness mode). By contrast, the Pro model offers an optical under-display fingerprint sensor and a 6.78-inch 1.5K OLED display (4,500 nits peak brightness, 1,600 nits high-brightness mode). OPPO says the new phone uses the latest Gorilla Glass, but the company wasn’t able to divulge the version when we asked.

Find X8 Ultra cameras

Paul Jones / Android Authority

The Pro model had versatile camera hardware thanks to its quad 50MP rear camera setup, including 3x and 6x shooters. However, the Find X8 Ultra ups the ante in a big way here. You’ve still got four 50MP rear cameras, but almost all of these sensors are larger.

The Find X8 Ultra’s main camera is a one-inch LYT-900 sensor (f/1.8) compared to the Pro’s 1/1.4-inch main shooter. Meanwhile, the 3x camera has a 1/1.56-inch 50MP sensor (LYT-700, f/2.1, 10cm focusing distance), which is the same size as the Galaxy S25‘s main camera and notably larger than the Find X8 Pro’s 3x camera. OPPO is also bringing a 6x periscope camera once again (f/3.1, 12x cropped zoom), but it’s a larger 1/1.95-inch sensor compared to the Pro model’s 1/2.51-inch shooter. Finally, a 50MP 1/2.75-inch ultrawide camera (f/2.0) is also available on the back, and this is in line with the Pro device.

It’s also worth noting that the Find X8 Ultra camera hardware is a major upgrade over the OnePlus 13 on paper. You’re getting a larger main camera, a bigger 3x shooter, and a 6x camera that’s entirely missing on the OnePlus handset. So this might be as close as we get to a OnePlus 13 Ultra in 2025.

Overall, the larger image sensors should improve light capture, resulting in brighter images with reduced noise. I’m particularly keen to see what this means for the 6x camera. OPPO is also packing a 2MP “true chroma camera,” which segments the scene into 48 zones and captures each individual area’s color temperature/white balance.

OPPO’s phone offers plenty of camera features, too. These include a 25MP mode for all four rear cameras, an upgraded Master Mode (including custom presets), the Lightning Snap mode for freezing moving subjects, AI Telescope Zoom for long-range zoom, 4K/120fps video via the 1x and 3x cameras, and 4K/60fps Ultra Steady video.

Other Find X8 Ultra features include an Apple-style camera shutter key, a customizable shortcut button in lieu of an alert slider, an IP68/IP69 rating, an IR blaster, and Wi-Fi 7.

OPPO Find X8 Ultra price and availability

Paul Jones / Android Authority

The bad news is that the Find X8 Ultra is a China-only release. The phone starts at 6,499 yuan (~$884) for the 12GB/256GB model, all the way up to 7,999 yuan (~$1,088) for the 16GB/1TB model. The device is available in Matte Black, Pure White, and Shell Pink color options.

Either way, it’s a real shame that this device isn’t coming to global markets as it looks like a fantastic camera phone. If it’s any consolation, OPPO told us that “many of the technologies” seen in the phone will come to future OPPO products that will be available in global markets.

