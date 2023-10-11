Prime Day 2: This Momentum 4 Wireless deal is too good to pass up

Austin Kwok / Android Authority

Sennheiser is one of the most respected names in the headphones space, and the company’s Momentum 4 Wireless was warmly received last year. These headphones launched at $350, but they’ve now received a hefty discount thanks to Amazon’s Prime Big Deal Days sale.

The Sennheiser Momentum 4 Wireless costs just $260 as of writing, which is a significant drop from the original $350 price tag. In saying so, Amazon lists the original price at $379.95 — go figure. Sennheiser Momentum 4 Wireless for $260 ($119.95 off)

The headphones offer a variety of features, such as a folding design, up to 60 hours of battery life, and touch controls. As for audio-related features, you can expect aptX Adaptive support, active noise cancelation, sound personalization, and four mics.

