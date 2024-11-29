Thin Galaxy Z Fold or S Pen support? Samsung doesn't want you to choose.

Ryan Whitwam / Android Authority

TL;DR Samsung is reportedly working on tech that would bring S Pen support to screens without a digitizer.

The Galaxy Z Fold 6 offers S Pen support due to the digitizer under the screen, but this part makes the foldable thicker.

So being able to support stylus input without this component would make for a thinner foldable phone.

Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold 6 is a relatively thick foldable phone compared to rival devices, but it still stands out thanks to S Pen support. Meanwhile, the Galaxy Z Fold Special Edition offers a significantly thinner design but lacks S Pen support altogether. Fortunately, it looks like you might not have to choose between stylus support and a thin design in the future.

The Elec reports that Samsung Display is working with partners to support S Pen input without requiring a digitizer. Digitizers are display components that are key to enabling stylus support. Virtually every Samsung phone that supports a stylus has a digitizer under the screen.

This part makes for a slightly thicker phone, though. The Galaxy Z Fold 6 has a digitizer and S Pen support, but Samsung decided to skip this component for the Galaxy Z Fold Special Edition in order to offer a thinner design. However, this decision also meant the special edition device lacked S Pen support. So if Samsung is able to crack this technology, future Galaxy foldables could get S Pen capabilities without increased thickness.

Unfortunately, the outlet reports that no decision has been made regarding timing for mass production. So you shouldn’t hold your breath for this technology to land in the Galaxy Z Fold 7 or the Galaxy Z Fold 7 SE just yet. But it would mean that consumers wouldn’t necessarily have to choose between a thin Galaxy foldable or one with stylus support.

