Google lets first batch of users test its new theft detection lock feature

During this year’s Google I/O, the Pixel maker unveiled theft detection lock , offline device lock, and remote lock. If you live in Brazil, you can try out the new security features before anyone else.

Google announced today that Brazil will be the first country to test its new anti-theft features. To get access to the new features, these users will first have to fill out a form .

As the company explains:

Fill out the form and we’ll let you know when the Beta version for testing the theft protection features is activated on your device. The Beta version for testing theft protection features is available for devices running Android 10 or higher (with some limitations). You may also need to enable other settings for new Beta features to work.

For a bit of background, theft detection lock is a feature that will automatically lock your phone if it detects that it has been stolen. Remote lock allows you to lock or wipe your phone by using your phone number and passing a security challenge on any device. While offline device lock automatically locks your screen if a thief tries to disconnect your phone for long periods of time.