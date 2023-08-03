If you’re lucky enough to already have the newest Samsung smartwatch strapped to your wrist, you may want to add protection to your purchase. Shop the best Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 cases to keep your watch in mint condition.

Buying the right Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 case for your needs The Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 features impressive durability specs including 5ATM water resistance. It also boasts IP68 and MIL-STD-810H ratings. In short, it’s a tough smartwatch that should stand up to extended wear. On the other hand, it never hurts to give your wearable a leg up when it comes to protection. Fortunately, watch cases are very affordable and readily available. When shopping, look for a case that’s appropriate for how you use your device. Will a minimalist bumper do the trick, or do you need extra heft for outdoor adventuring? Weight, style, installation, and price are all important to consider before hitting checkout.

Spigen Liquid Air Pro: The best basic Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 case

For sleek protection that will absorb daily bumps and scrapes, the Spigen Liquid Air Pro is an affordable pick from a reliable brand. The case is made from flexible TPU so it won’t add heft to your wrist and features a matte finish that’s both subtle and neat. It also features precise cutouts to maintain users’ access to watch buttons and sensors. The Spigen Liquid Air Pro is available for $17.

Spigen Rugged Armor Pro: The best rugged Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 case

For more complete protection, Spigen’s Rugged Armor Pro offers extra coverage. This unibody pick features a durable case with raised bezels and button cutouts, as well as a shock-absorbing band. To install, simply remove the band that came with your device and swap it into Spigen’s all-in-one protection. You can purchase the Spigen Rugged Armor Pro for $24.

Ringke Slim: The best budget Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 case

While none of our top picks are terribly expensive, Ringke’s 2-pack offers the best bang for your buck. At just $15 for two interchangeable cases, each set includes one anti-yellowing, transparent option, and one opaque case. Available colors include Chrome, Dark Chrome, and Matte Black. Each polycarbonate case completely covers the watch body, including lugs, to keep your device free from scratches and dings.

Caseology Vault: A textured Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 case

We rarely round up a list of protective cases for any device without adding Caseology to the lineup, and the Galaxy Watch 6 is no exception. The Caseology Vault offers thin, flexible protection that’s easy to install and won’t significantly impact your wearable’s size or style. Like other bumper-style cases, you can add this pick to your watch without even removing your watch band. Meanwhile, the case features a unique sandstone texture that differentiates Caseology from others on the market and elevates the bumper’s aesthetic. What’s even better is that it’s only $15.

FAQs

Is the Galaxy Watch 6 waterproof? The Galaxy Watch 6 features a water resistance rating of 5ATM making it safe to wear while swimming to depths up to 50 meters.

Does my Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 need a screen protector? Probably not. All Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 models feature sapphire crystal displays which are highly resistant to scratches. With that said, we are never against extra protection.