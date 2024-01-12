The 30 best kids movies on Disney Plus

Disney

Disney Plus is a pretty obvious streaming choice for anyone with kids. There are shows and movies for all ages, including titles from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Lucasfilm, National Geographic, and more. And new movies are added all the time. With so much stuff to watch, though, you may be trying to narrow down the truly kid-friendly options — movies you can queue up for the younger members of your household without worrying about mature content. So, what are the best kids movies on Disney Plus?

Read on for 30 great titles for younger viewers, all included with a Disney Plus subscription.

The best kids movies on Disney Plus

Frozen (2013)

Disney

What you need to know: Rating: PG

PG Run time: 102 minutes

102 minutes Director: Chris Buck, Jennifer Lee

Chris Buck, Jennifer Lee Main cast: Kristen Bell, Idina Menzel, Jonathan Groff

Kristen Bell, Idina Menzel, Jonathan Groff Genre: Animated/Fantasy/Musical

Animated/Fantasy/Musical Ratings: 7.4 – IMDB / 90% – Rotten Tomatoes Based on a Hans Christian Anderson story, the movie features two royal sisters in a fictional European kingdom. However, one of the sisters has inadvertently turned the kingdom into a snow and ice-covered land, so the other sister must find a way to break her spell and save the land.

Frozen is definitely one of the best Disney Pus movies for kids. Not only is the animation terrific but the songs are very catchy (one song in particular could become an earworm for many who hear it). There’s also at least one big story twist that you and your kids might not see coming.

Ready to watch? You can find the movie right here on Disney Plus.

Diary of a Wimpy Kid (2010)

Disney

What you need to know: Rating: PG

PG Run time: 92 minutes

92 minutes Director: Thor Freudenthal

Thor Freudenthal Main cast: Zachary Gordon, Robert Capron, Rachael Harris

Zachary Gordon, Robert Capron, Rachael Harris Genre: Pre-teen comedy

Pre-teen comedy Ratings: 6.2 – IMDB / 54% – Rotten Tomatoes Based on the best-selling book by Jeff Kinney, Diary of a Wimpy Kid tells the story of Greg, a regular kid who has to face the horrors of, er, middle school. Greg has to adjust to a much more fast-paced environment than he’s grown used to in grade school.

Young viewers will get a relatable movie that won’t talk down to them, while also being very funny at the same time. This film also has a number of sequels and even a couple of animated versions to watch on Disney Plus

Ready to watch? You can find the movie right here on Disney Plus.

Winnie the Pooh (2011)

Disney

What you need to know: Rating: G

G Run time: 69 minutes

69 minutes Director: Stephen J. Anderson, Don Hall

Stephen J. Anderson, Don Hall Main cast: Jim Cummings, Craig Ferguson, John Cleese

Jim Cummings, Craig Ferguson, John Cleese Genre: Animated/Book adaptation

Animated/Book adaptation Ratings: 7.1 – IMDB / 90% – Rotten Tomatoes The magical world of A.A. Milne’s Winnie the Pooh comes to life again in this original 2011 film, adapting three of Milne’s beloved stories. They include the “average bear” Pooh and his friends trying to find Eeyore’s missing tail, and also trying to find their human friend Christopher Robin, who they think has been taken by a monster.

Disney has been making animated movies (and even one live-action film) based on the Pooh books for decades. This is terrific for young kids to watch, and has some impressive 2D hand drawn animation. It’s also an extremely short movie, which should please really young kids.

Ready to watch? You can find the movie right here on Disney Plus.

The Lion King (1994)

Disney

What you need to know: Rating: G

G Run time: 88 minutes

88 minutes Director: Roger Allers, Rob Minkoff

Roger Allers, Rob Minkoff Main cast: Matthew Broderick, Jeremy Irons, James Earl Jones

Matthew Broderick, Jeremy Irons, James Earl Jones Genre: Animated/Musical

Animated/Musical Ratings: 8.5 – IMDB / 93% – Rotten Tomatoes Set in an unnamed African country, The Lion King sees lion cub Simba exiled from his home when his uncle betrays his father. Growing up in exile, Simba and his friends plan his return to reclaim his birthright as king in this Shakespearean-inspired family drama.

This is of the most beloved Disney animated classics and among the best kids movies on Disney Plus. It has its comedic moments, and we love a lot of the musical numbers, but it’s also appropriately serious and even dark. Jeremy Irons has a stand-out voice performance as the evil lion Scar. You can watch the 2019 CGI remake on Disney Plus too, though we highly recommend sticking to the original.

Ready to watch? You can find the movie right here on Disney Plus.

Tangled (2010)

Disney

What you need to know: Rating: PG

PG Run time: 100 minutes

100 minutes Director: Nathan Greno, Byron Howard

Nathan Greno, Byron Howard Main cast: Mandy Moore, Zachary Levi, Donna Murphy



Mandy Moore, Zachary Levi, Donna Murphy Genre: Animated/Fairy Tale

Animated/Fairy Tale Ratings: 7.7 – IMDB / 89% – Rotten Tomatoes Tangled is Disney’s CGI retelling of the story of Rapunzel, who has extra long hair, and is stuck at the top of a tower in her fantasy kingdom. However, she wants to leave and finally gets her chance with the help of a thief. As you can expect, a lot of twists and turns happen along the way.

This movie has a modern sensibility, with its characters speaking in present-day language rather than some fairy tale script. With some excellent voice performances by Mandy Moore and Zachary Levi as Rapunzel and the thief Flynn Rider, this makes Tangled more relatable to a modern audience.

Ready to watch? You can find the movie right here on Disney Plus.

Chip ‘n Dale: Rescue Rangers (2022)

Disney Plus

What you need to know: Rating: PG

PG Runtime: 99 minutes

99 minutes Director: Akiva Schaffer

Akiva Schaffer Main cast: Andy Samberg, John Mulaney, KiKi Layne, Will Arnett, Eric Bana, Flula Borg, Dennis Haysbert

Andy Samberg, John Mulaney, KiKi Layne, Will Arnett, Eric Bana, Flula Borg, Dennis Haysbert Genre: Animation/Action/Adventure

Animation/Action/Adventure Ratings: 7 – IMDB / 80% – Rotten Tomatoes When a former castmate goes missing, Chip ‘n Dale reteam to solve the mystery. But it’s been years since they worked together. Chip is an insurance salesman, and Dale has gotten CGI surgery to keep working the nostalgic convention circuit. Do they still have what it takes to succeed in the changing world of animation?

This Chip ‘n Dale reboot is likely to appeal to parents who grew up on the Rescue Rangers series as it is to their kids. It’s a loving and comedic look back at the popular characters and their legacy while offering a new mystery in the style of Who Framed Roger Rabbit.

Ready to watch? You can find the movie right here on Disney Plus.

Encanto (2021)

Disney

What you need to know: Rating: PG

PG Run time: 99 minutes

99 minutes Director: Jared Bush, Byron Howard

Jared Bush, Byron Howard Main cast: Stephanie Beatriz, María Cecilia Botero, John Leguizamo

Stephanie Beatriz, María Cecilia Botero, John Leguizamo Genre: Animated/Fantasy

Animated/Fantasy Ratings: 7.2 – IMDB / 91% – Rotten Tomatoes Mirabel is the only member of the Columubia-based Madrigal family without a special power. When the rest of her family members start to lose their abilities, she has to dig into her family history to find a solution.

This is one of Disney’s best films of the past few years and it’s also the winner of the 2021 Academy Award for Best Animated film, It includes some incredible CGI animation, a unique premise, and some great song and musical performances, including the hit song “We Don’t Talk About Bruno” from Lin-Manuel Miranda.

Ready to watch? You can find the movie right here on Disney Plus.

The Little Mermaid (1989)

Disney

What you need to know: Rating: G

G Run time: 82 minutes

82 minutes Director: Ron Clements, John Musker

Ron Clements, John Musker Main cast: Jodi Benson, Pat Carroll, Christopher Daniel Barnes

Jodi Benson, Pat Carroll, Christopher Daniel Barnes Genre: Animated/Musical/Fairy Tale

Animated/Musical/Fairy Tale Ratings: 7.6 – IMDB / 93% – Rotten Tomatoes Based on the classic fairy tale, the Mermaid Ariel dreams of walking on land. She gets her chance when she makes a deal with the witch Ursula, but not without great cost.

This is the film that revived Disney’s movie animation, as the studio went back to basics with a “princess” style character who has to face great challenges. The 2D animation is also great, as are the musical numbers. Your kids should watch this movie before the live action version hits theaters in 2023

Ready to watch? You can find the movie right here on Disney Plus.

Turning Red (2022)

Disney

What you need to know: Rating: PG

PG Run time: 109 minutes

109 minutes Director: Domee Shi

Domee Shi Main cast: Rosalie Chiang, Sandra Oh, Ava Morse.

Rosalie Chiang, Sandra Oh, Ava Morse. Genre: Teen comedy/Fantasy

Teen comedy/Fantasy Ratings: 7.0 – IMDB / 95% – Rotten Tomatoes Turning Red is a touching story about a 13-year-old Chinese-Canadian in Toronto who juggles fun with her friends and family responsibility. That becomes a lot harder when she suddenly finds herself turning into a giant red panda.

This movie from Pixar is all about a teenager who is growing up, and realizes that her life is going to change with her transformation into a red panda acting as a metaphor for other young kids who find growing up surprising and awkward. We also love that the movie is set in Canada, which gives it a unique location.

Ready to watch? You can find the movie right here on Disney Plus.

The Emperor’s New Groove (2000)

Disney

What you need to know: Rating: G

G Run time: 79 minutes

79 minutes Director: Mark Dindal

Mark Dindal Main cast: David Spade, John Goodman, Eartha Kitt

David Spade, John Goodman, Eartha Kitt Genre: Animated/Comedy

Animated/Comedy Ratings: 7.4 – IMDB / 86% – Rotten Tomatoes Incan Emperor Kuzco must learn humility and work with an unlikely ally to regain his throne when it’s taken from him by his power-hungry advisor, who has turned Kuzco into a llama.

This movie is a clever look at the corrupting influence of power. It also happens to be very funny, and is one of the few Disney animated kids films that goes into true slapstick comedy mode at times.

Ready to watch? You can find the movie right here on Disney Plus.

Peter Pan And Wendy (2023)

What you need to know: Rating: 9

9 Runtime: 106 minutes

106 minutes Director: David Lowery

David Lowery Main cast: Alexander Molony, Ever Anderson, Jude Law, Alyssa Wapanatâhk, Jim Gaffigan, Joshua Blue Pickering, Jacobi Jupe

Alexander Molony, Ever Anderson, Jude Law, Alyssa Wapanatâhk, Jim Gaffigan, Joshua Blue Pickering, Jacobi Jupe Genre: Action, Adventure

Action, Adventure IMDB rating: 4.4 In London, Wendy dreads boarding school and growing up. Hearing her wish, Peter Pan whisks her and her brothers to Neverland, a magical realm of pirates, fairies, and Lost Boys. But as they adventure, dark secrets surface between Peter and the fearsome Captain Hook. As battles rage and alliances shift, Wendy must decide what growing up truly means.

Ready to watch? You can find the movie right here on Disney Plus.

Lilo & Stitch (2023)

Disney

What you need to know: Rating: PG

PG Run time: 85 minutes

85 minutes Director: Dean DeBlois, Christopher Sanders

Dean DeBlois, Christopher Sanders Main cast: Daveigh Chase, Chris Sanders, Tia Carrere

Daveigh Chase, Chris Sanders, Tia Carrere Genre: Animated/Sci-fi

Animated/Sci-fi Ratings: 7.3 – IMDB / 87% – Rotten Tomatoes A cute blue alien is on the run from its creator. He crash lands on Earth, where he’s adopted by a local Hawaiian girl who thinks he’s a dog.

This film is a delight from start to finish. The alien, named Stitch by his new Earth friend, is not your normal Disney animated creature, and that’s a good thing. The art style of the entire movie is also excellent.

Ready to watch? You can find the movie right here on Disney Plus.

Atlantis: The Lost Empire (2001)

Disney

What you need to know: Rating: PG

PG Run time: 99 minutes

99 minutes Director: Gary Trousdale, Kirk Wise

Gary Trousdale, Kirk Wise Main cast: Michael J. Fox, Jim Varney, James Garner

Michael J. Fox, Jim Varney, James Garner Genre: Animated/Adventure

Animated/Adventure Ratings: 6.9 – IMDB / 49% – Rotten Tomatoes A young explorer wants to find the lost continent of Atlantis to finish what his late grandfather started. He joins a team of adventurers who try to find this lost land, but discover much more than they anticipated

While this was a critical and box office bomb when it was first released in theatres, the movie has gained a cult following. That’s due to its Jules Verse-style adventure, solid voice cast, and art style, which was created by Mike Mignola, better known for creating the Hellboy comic book series.

Ready to watch? You can find the movie right here on Disney Plus.

Bedknobs and Broomsticks (1971)

Disney

What you need to know: Rating: G

G Run time: 117 minutes

117 minutes Director: Robert Stevenson

Robert Stevenson Main cast: Angela Lansbury, David Tomlinson, Roddy McDowall

Angela Lansbury, David Tomlinson, Roddy McDowall Genre: Animated-Live Action Comedy

Animated-Live Action Comedy Ratings: 7.0 – IMDB / 67% – Rotten Tomatoes During World War II, an apprentice witch in Britain gets some help from three kids and her mentor to create a spell that will take down Nazis commandos from invading England.

Angela Lansbury is a delete in this classic film, which combines animation and live action very well, considering it was made in the early 1970s. The idea of a witch battling Nazis in WWII is also excellent.

Ready to watch? You can find the movie right here on Disney Plus.

Pinocchio (2022)

What you need to know: Rating: 8

8 Runtime: 105 minutes

105 minutes Director: Robert Zemeckis

Robert Zemeckis Main cast: Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Tom Hanks, Benjamin Evan Ainsworth, Angus Wright, Cynthia Erivo, Sheila Atim, Lorraine Bracco

Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Tom Hanks, Benjamin Evan Ainsworth, Angus Wright, Cynthia Erivo, Sheila Atim, Lorraine Bracco Genre: Adventure

Adventure IMDB rating: 5.1 In an Italian village, woodcarver Geppetto crafts a puppet named Pinocchio and wishes for a real son. By magic, Pinocchio comes to life, embarking on wild adventures with his guide, Jiminy Cricket. From deceitful foxes to a cursed island, Pinocchio must prove his worthiness, facing challenges that test his bravery and honesty. Will he become a real boy?

Ready to watch? You can find the movie right here on Disney Plus.

Kim Possible: So the Drama (2005)

Disney

What you need to know: Rating: TV-G

TV-G Run time: 71 minutes

71 minutes Director: Steve Loter

Steve Loter Main cast: Christy Carlson Romano, Will Friedle, Nancy Cartwright

Christy Carlson Romano, Will Friedle, Nancy Cartwright Genre: Animated/Spy Adventure

Animated/Spy Adventure Ratings: 7.1 – IMDB / 73% – Rotten Tomatoes Kim Possible, a teenager and secret spy/crime fighter, has to face her biggest threat yet. She also has to deal with two boys, both of which have feelings for each other.

This TV movie continuation of the hit Kim Possible Disney Channel series is all about fun action-adventure, with some romantic issues popping in as well. Kids who watch the Kim Possible series on Disney Plus will love this film.

Ready to watch? You can find the movie right here on Disney Plus.

Finding Nemo (2003)

What you need to know: Rating: G

G Run time: 110 minutes

110 minutes Director: Andrew Stanton

Andrew Stanton Main cast: Albert Brooks, Ellen DeGeneres, Alexander Gould.

Albert Brooks, Ellen DeGeneres, Alexander Gould. Genre: Animated/Adventure

Animated/Adventure Ratings: 8.7 – IMDB / 92% – Rotten Tomatoes When young clownfish Nemo is caught and put in a dentist’s aquarium, his dad Marlin searches for him with the help of a forgetful blue reef fish named Dory.

This may be the movie that truly cemented the Pixar studio as the maker of superior animated films rather than just relying on its CGI visuals. Those visuals, by the way, are still excellent, with beautiful ocean scenes. The voice acting is near perfect as well and the storyline is completely relatable to both kids and their parents.

Ready to watch? You can find the movie right here on Disney Plus.

Bolt (2008)

Disney

What you need to know: Rating: PG

PG Run time: 95 minutes

95 minutes Director: Chris Williams, Byron Howard

Chris Williams, Byron Howard Main cast: John Travolta, Miley Cyrus, Susie Essman

John Travolta, Miley Cyrus, Susie Essman Genre: Animated/Comedy

Ratings: 6.8 – IMDB / 89% – Rotten Tomatoes Bolt is a dog who plays a superfast-moving canine in a hugely popular TV show. However, he thinks his powers are real, which is a problem when he gets shipped to New York and has to find a way to get back to Hollywood.

Everyone loves dogs, and this movie centers on a particularly cool dog with a few problems with reality. Kids will come for the cool dog, and stay for the lesson that, even without superpowers, people can be special on their own.

Ready to watch? You can find the movie right here on Disney Plus.

The Peanuts Movie (2015)

Walt Disney Studios Charlie Brown, Snoopy and the Peanuts gang (Franklin, Lucy, Linus, Peppermint Patty and Sally) enjoying a snow day in The Peanuts Movie

What you need to know: Rating: 1

1 Runtime: 88 minutes

88 minutes Director: Steve Martino

Steve Martino Main cast: Noah Schnapp, Bill Melendez, Marleik ‘Mar Mar’ Walker, Alex Garfin, Hadley Belle Miller, Rebecca Bloom, Anastasia Bredikhina

Noah Schnapp, Bill Melendez, Marleik ‘Mar Mar’ Walker, Alex Garfin, Hadley Belle Miller, Rebecca Bloom, Anastasia Bredikhina Genre: Animation, Adventure, Comedy

Animation, Adventure, Comedy IMDB rating: 7 The first feature film based on the iconic Peanuts comic strip in 35 years, The Peanuts Movie (2015) is an enjoyable trip in the world of Charlie Brown and his lovable canine sidekick Snoopy. Fans of Peanuts animated specials will be thrilled to hear the archival voice of Bill Melendez, though the movie feels fresh enough to appeal to children of all ages. Follow along as Charlie tries to impress his new crush and Snoopy takes to the skies against the Red Baron.

Ready to watch? You can find the movie right here on Disney Plus.

Big Hero 6 (2014)

Disney

What you need to know: Rating: PG

PG Run time: 102 minutes

102 minutes Director: Don Hall, Chris Williams

Don Hall, Chris Williams Main cast: Ryan Potter, Scott Adsit, T.J. Miller

Ryan Potter, Scott Adsit, T.J. Miller Genre: Animated/Superhero

Animated/Superhero Ratings: 7.8 – IMDB / 90% – Rotten Tomatoes A young tech wiz has to team up with his healthcare robot Baymax to save his city from a major supervillain threat. He also creates some super-powered suits for his friends as well to aid him.

Based on the fairly obscure Marvel Comics superhero team, this is a great movie for kids who want some superhero action, but also some heartfelt storylines as well. It even has a cameo from the late Stan Lee himself.

Ready to watch? You can find the movie right here on Disney Plus.

Mary Poppins (1964)

Disney

What you need to know: Rating: G

G Run time: 139 minutes

139 minutes Director: Robert Stevenson

Robert Stevenson Main cast: Julie Andrews, Dick Van Dyke, Glynis Johns

Julie Andrews, Dick Van Dyke, Glynis Johns Genre: Musical/Fantasy

Musical/Fantasy Ratings: 7.8 – IMDB / 96% – Rotten Tomatoes When the Banks children in London welcome their new nanny, they have no idea what a life-changing experience the magical Mary Poppins will be for them and others.

This is, without a doubt, one of the best, if not the best, kids movies on Disney Plus. Based on the P.L. Travers novel, it has an iconic performance from Julie Andrews (in her Academy Award-winning role for Best Actress). It has great musical numbers, an excellent merging of live-action and animated scenes, and another iconic role for Dick Van Dyke as Mary’s best friend Burt.

Ready to watch? You can find the movie right here on Disney Plus.

Toy Story (1995)

Pixar

What you need to know: Rating: G

G Run time: 81 minutes

81 minutes Director: John Lasseter

John Lasseter Main cast: Tom Hanks, Tim Allen, Don Rickles

Tom Hanks, Tim Allen, Don Rickles Genre: Animated/Comedy

Animated/Comedy Ratings: 8.3 – IMDB / 100% – Rotten Tomatoes Andy’s toys come to life in his room when he’s not around. The leader of this toy community, Woody, is threatened when a new sci-fi action figure, Buzz Lightyear, shows up. Making matters worse, Buzz thinks he’s a real space ranger.

Pixar released the first feature-length animated feature with this film. The idea of toys being alive is not new, but it’s given a fresh look in this movie, which has since spawned several sequels and spin-offs. The voice cast is perfect, and even the CGI animation holds up after all these years.

Ready to watch? You can find the movie right here on Disney Plus.

High School Musical (2006)

Disney

What you need to know: Rating: TV-G

TV-G Run time: 98 minutes

98 minutes Director: Kenny Ortega

Kenny Ortega Main cast: Zac Efron, Vanessa Anne Hudgens, Ashley Tisdale

Zac Efron, Vanessa Anne Hudgens, Ashley Tisdale Genre: Musical/Teen Comedy

Ratings: 5.5 – IMDB / 65% – Rotten Tomatoes When sparks fly between a basketball star and a beautiful nerd, the two audition for the lead roles in their high school’s upcoming musical.

This movie, originally made for the Disney Channel, became a massive success thanks to the songs, dancing, and charming lead characters. You may find yourself singing along with your kids when you watch this movie with them. It has since spawned two sequels and later a spin-off Disney Plus series.

Ready to watch? You can find the movie right here on Disney Plus.

Bambi (1942)

Disney

What you need to know: Rating: G

G Run time: 70 minutes

70 minutes Director: David Hand

David Hand Main cast: Hardie Albright, Stan Alexander, Peter Behn

Hardie Albright, Stan Alexander, Peter Behn Genre: Animated/Fantasy

Animated/Fantasy Ratings: 5.5 – IMDB / 91% – Rotten Tomatoes The deer fawn Bambi lives in the woods with his mother, father, and friends in the forest. However, tragedy strikes Bambi’s family, and he has to deal with the after effects.

This classic Disney animated film can get quite dark. However, it’s an undeniably entertaining film with some memorable visuals and great characters, including the rabbit Thumper.

Ready to watch? You can find the movie right here on Disney Plus.

Moana (2016)

Disney

What you need to know: Rating: PG

PG Run time: 113 minutes

113 minutes Director: John Musker, Ron Clements

John Musker, Ron Clements Main cast: Dwayne Johnson, Auli’i Cravalho, Rachel House

Dwayne Johnson, Auli’i Cravalho, Rachel House Genre: Animated/Musical

Ratings: 7.6 – IMDB / 95% – Rotten Tomatoes Moana, the teen daughter of a Polynesian chief, has to leave home when her village comes under threat. She gets some help for her people from the demigod Maui.

Moana was a surprise hit for Disney, and it continues to be popular thanks to its unique setting, visuals, and characters. As the voice of Maui, Dwayne Johnson proves that he can perform almost any role, including a singing demigod.

Ready to watch? You can find the show right here on Disney Plus.

The Black Cauldron (1985)

Disney

What you need to know: Rating: PG

PG Run time: 80 minutes

80 minutes Director: Ted Berman, Richard Rich

Ted Berman, Richard Rich Main cast: Wayne Allwine, James Almanzar, Grant Bardsley

Wayne Allwine, James Almanzar, Grant Bardsley Genre: Animated/Fantasy

Animated/Fantasy Ratings: 6.3 – IMDB / 55% – Rotten Tomatoes An evil emperor wants to conquer the world by possessing the Black Cauldron. An unlikely team of heroes, led by a young pig farmer, go on a quest to stop this evil force.

This was a very expensive movie at the time, and it was also the first Disney film to use early CGI animation. Even though it was a box office failure, the movie has gained a cult following, thanks to its visuals and its dark storyline which was unusual for Disney animated films at that time.

Ready to watch? You can find the movie right here on Disney Plus.

Coco (2017)

Pixar

What you need to know: Rating: PG

PG Run time: 105 minutes

105 minutes Director: Lee Unkrich

Lee Unkrich Main cast: Anthony Gonzalez, Gael García Bernal, Benjamin Bratt

Anthony Gonzalez, Gael García Bernal, Benjamin Bratt Genre: Animated/Musical

Animated/Musical Ratings: 8.3 – IMDB / 97% – Rotten Tomatoes Miguel wants to be a musician, despite his family’s banishment of music. Miguel goes to the Land of the Dead to find his great-great-grandfather, who also is a singer, to find out more about this music ban.

Pixar has yet another great film for kids to watch on Disney Plus. Like The Book of Life, this is based on Mexican legends and traditions, but ultimately Coco is about the power of both music and family, with some incredible animation.

Ready to watch? You can find the movie right here on Disney Plus.

The Computer Wore Tennis Shoes (1969)

Disney

What you need to know: Rating: G

G Run time: 98 minutes

98 minutes Director: Robert Butler

Robert Butler Main cast: Kurt Russell, Cesar Romero, Joe Flynn

Kurt Russell, Cesar Romero, Joe Flynn Genre: Teen Comedy

Teen Comedy Ratings: 6.0 – IMDB / 50% – Rotten Tomatoes A college student gets hit by lightning next to a computer. He survives and also gains the ability to learn and use anything that he reads in the space of a few minutes.

Parents may want to introduce their kids to this old-school Disney comedy, which stars a young Kurt Russell. It’s a charming throwback, and it’s still funny. Russell would appear in two sequels to this movie: Now You See Him, Now You Don’t (where he gains the ability to turn invisible) and The Strongest Man In The World (where he gets super strong).

Ready to watch? You can find the movie right here on Disney Plus.

Freaky Friday (1976)

Disney

What you need to know: Rating: G

G Run time: 95 minutes

95 minutes Director: Gary Nelson

Gary Nelson Main cast: Barbara Harris, Jodie Foster, John Astin

Barbara Harris, Jodie Foster, John Astin Genre: Teen Comedy

Teen Comedy Ratings: 6.3 – IMDB / 70% – Rotten Tomatoes A somewhat stiff mother and her rebellious daughter suddenly find their minds switched into each other’s bodies. Naturally, chaos ensues.

It’s one of the most influential Disney movies of all time, and the original is still funny as mother and daughter try to deal with each other’s lives. Jodie Foster shines in an early role as the daughter who learns some lessons from this magical switch. This movie has been remade a number of times, and we have seen this premise used in other films, including the recent horror comedy Freaky.

Ready to watch? You can find the movie right here on Disney Plus.

The Mighty Ducks (1992)

Disney

What you need to know: Rating: PG

PG Run time: 104 minutes

104 minutes Director: Stephen Herek

Stephen Herek Main cast: Emilio Estevez, Joss Ackland, Lane Smith

Emilio Estevez, Joss Ackland, Lane Smith Genre: Teen Comedy/Sports

Teen Comedy/Sports Ratings: 6.5 – IMDB / 21% – Rotten Tomatoes A former pro hockey player turned lawyer is arrested for drunk driving. He’s sentenced to community service as the new coach of a failing kids hockey team.

Everyone loves a sports underdog story, and that’s why this movie still works. We want to root for The Mighty Ducks and their reluctant coach to get the big wins. The movie was so popular two sequels were made, and recently a reboot TV show: The Mighty Ducks Game Changers, debuts on Disney Plus.

Ready to watch? You can find the movie right here on Disney Plus. Those are just some of our top picks of the kids movies on Disney Plus. When you get through these, there are many more, but this list is a great place to start. Happy watching!

